In a new update -- which included a major tidbit about the new Mass Effect game -- BioWare has teased not the specific characters can expect to see in Dragon Age 4, but the type of characters players can expect to see in the game. We know Dragon Age 4 is set to boast a new protagonist. Meanwhile, Solas and Varric looked poised to return, and we wouldn't be surprised if the likes of Morrigan, the Inquisitor, and more have cameos. Whatever the case, whoever ends winds up being in the game, they will have more personality than ever.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO