Scientists develop indoor-active photocatalyst for antiviral coating against various COVID variants

By Tokyo Institute of Technology
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA photocatalyst made using a combination of titanium dioxide (TiO2) and copper oxide (CuxO) nanoclusters inactivates various variant types of novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. In a recent breakthrough, scientists in Nara Medical University, Kanagawa Institute of Industrial Science and Technology, and Tokyo Institute of Technology have developed this antiviral photocatalyst, which has...

