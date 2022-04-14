Scientists develop indoor-active photocatalyst for antiviral coating against various COVID variants
A photocatalyst made using a combination of titanium dioxide (TiO2) and copper oxide (CuxO) nanoclusters inactivates various variant types of novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. In a recent breakthrough, scientists in Nara Medical University, Kanagawa Institute of Industrial Science and Technology, and Tokyo Institute of Technology have developed this antiviral photocatalyst, which has...phys.org
Comments / 0