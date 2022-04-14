ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

TX WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

 3 days ago

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT THIS. EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE. The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a Red Flag. Warning for strong winds and low relative...

TX Marine Warning and Forecast

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts around 25 knots. through mid afternoon then gradually diminishing. Seas of 5 to 6. feet diminishing to 3 to 5 feet. * WHERE...Waters from Freeport...
ENVIRONMENT
TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

Potter-Randall- Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon,. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to. 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to. 10 mph,...
AMARILLO, TX
Hottest air of 2022 possible next weekend

The hottest air of the season is appearing to make a visit likely by next weekend. Temperatures over the next couple of days will be on the chilly side, with highs on Monday and Tuesday 15 to 25 degrees below average. We should be seeing high temperatures around 70 this time of year but we […]
ENVIRONMENT
#DuckPondFire Estimated To Be 88 Acres & 60% Contained

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – New information on Sunday from Eagle County emergency officials states the Duck Pond Fire is estimated to be 88 acres and 60% contained. Earlier Sunday morning, officials estimated the fire to be 100 acres. Evacuations are also expected to be lifted later on Sunday evening, officials tell CBS4. Officials don’t believe any structures have been lost. The fire sparked on Saturday in the Duck Pond Open Space near Gypsum. Duck Pond Fire (credit: Colorado State Patrol/Twitter) Officials say no structures have been lost as of 9 a.m. on Sunday. “Current evacuation zones expected to remain in place until this evening due to fire suppression activities and expected wind,” officials said Sunday morning. Some evacuations were lifted Saturday night for some parts of northwest Gypsum. However, those areas will remain in pre-evacuation status. Residents in areas now under pre-evacuation may return home. Interstate 70 was closed for several hours Saturday afternoon and night. Lanes have since reopened.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Weekend Storm Nearly Doubled Rainfall Totals For The Year

The not-quite-official 24-hour weekend rainfall totals were nearly double the amount of precipitation that has been received so far this year, according to the National Weather Service. San Francisco International Airport recorded .40 inches of rain, while Fremont recorded .38 during the period starting Friday night and ending Saturday evening....
FREMONT, CA

