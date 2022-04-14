TX WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – New information on Sunday from Eagle County emergency officials states the Duck Pond Fire is estimated to be 88 acres and 60% contained. Earlier Sunday morning, officials estimated the fire to be 100 acres. Evacuations are also expected to be lifted later on Sunday evening, officials tell CBS4. Officials don’t believe any structures have been lost. The fire sparked on Saturday in the Duck Pond Open Space near Gypsum. Duck Pond Fire (credit: Colorado State Patrol/Twitter) Officials say no structures have been lost as of 9 a.m. on Sunday. “Current evacuation zones expected to remain in place until this evening due to fire suppression activities and expected wind,” officials said Sunday morning. Some evacuations were lifted Saturday night for some parts of northwest Gypsum. However, those areas will remain in pre-evacuation status. Residents in areas now under pre-evacuation may return home. Interstate 70 was closed for several hours Saturday afternoon and night. Lanes have since reopened.

