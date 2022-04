OXFORD, Miss. -- If you're looking for a microcosm of Ole Miss' 2022 baseball season, look no further than Saturday's 9-8 loss to South Carolina. The Rebels trailed 8-4 entering the top of the ninth inning, but they managed to scrap together baserunners and push four runs across the plate to tie the game. The climax of that sequence was a Kemp Alderman double with two outs to send the tying runs home.

OXFORD, MS ・ 22 HOURS AGO