FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Flint Bishop International Airport added fast charging electric vehicle stations through a partnership with Consumers Energy. The airport installed two DC charging stations in the terminal lot which can charge an electric vehicle much faster than in-home electric vehicle chargers, Bishop said. Most vehicles can get an 80 percent charge in half an hour and a 100 percent charge in 90 minutes or less.

FLINT, MI ・ 24 DAYS AGO