ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Boston band Vundabar travels surrealist highways on new album 'Devil for the Fire'

By Charley Ruddell
WBUR
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the title track of Vundabar’s newest album, “Devil for the Fire” (out April 15), the sounds of frontman Brandon Hagen’s shrieks from within the trudge sound frantic, like someone calling for help from inside a cave. “I can’t see the Devil for the fire/ Sitting in the back all quiet...

www.wbur.org

Comments / 0

Related
GreenwichTime

Bauhaus Conjure a Surrealist Post-Punk Dreamscape on First New Song in 14 Years

British post-punk pioneers Bauhaus return with their first new song in over a decade, “Drink the New Wine.”. Recorded during lockdown, Bauhaus used the Surrealists’ “exquisite corpse” method to create the song, with each member coming up with a section without seeing what the other’s had done. The band set up some additional rules: Each member was given only one minute to fill, and only eight tracks to lay down whatever instrumentals and vocals they wanted; the band also allotted themselves a shared 60 seconds to create a composite at the end.
ROCK MUSIC
Secret LA

5 Hidden Fairytale Homes In L.A. That Are Straight Out Of A Storybook

In L.A. make-believe often spills over into reality. Whether it’s the set of the latest Blockbuster unfolding on the streets of your neighborhood or rubbing shoulders with your favorite movie character at Catch . Then there are the more permanent features, like the Storybook architecture that seems to borrow from Disneyland around the corner.
LOS ANGELES, CA
American Songwriter

Tom Waits Delivers Rare Live Performance at Hal Willner Tribute Event

Renowned songwriter Tom Waits delivered a rare live performance at a New York event honoring the late Saturday Night Live longtime sketch music producer Hal Willner. The music producer passed in 2020. Before his passing, he led an extensive number of star-studded compilations including I’ll Be Your Mirror: A Tribute to the Velvet Underground & Nico which was released posthumously last year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Allston, MA
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Entertainment
State
Connecticut State
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
Vogue

The Obscenely Lavish Vanderbilt Ball That Inspired The Season Finale Of The Gilded Age

As much of The Gilded Age does, episode nine of the HBO show centred around who was – and who was not – invited to a party. In this case, those excluded were members of the Astor family. “You wouldn’t call on her if your life depended on it. I worked on the dance for weeks. Did you think of that? You must have known she’d drop me when you wouldn’t let her into the house,” daughter Carrie Astor snarls at her mother, Mrs Astor, after the impressionable teen is disinvited from Gladys Russell’s debutante ball because her socialite family matriarch refuses to welcome Mrs Russell into her home. Spoiler alert: Mrs Astor eventually concedes to Carrie’s demands, and gives the Russells a call. The Astors then attend the ball, and the “new money” Russell family is accepted into New York society.
THEATER & DANCE
SFGate

‘Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film)’ Review: A Glorified Video Scrapbook That Captures Her Spiky Romantic Appeal

For 20 years, ever since Gilbert Gottfried made the tasteless crack that inspired it just a few weeks after 9/11, “Too soon” has been the mantra we use to jokingly suggest someone is making a joke before the time is ripe for it. But the phrase could also be applied to certain music documentaries. “Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry” caught the first chapters of Billie Eilish’s career, starting in 2015, when she recorded and posted “Ocean Eyes” on SoundCloud — and though she is still a young star (just 20), the film felt momentous, because her stardom has had such an extraordinary trajectory, and you feel, in a way, that she remade the pop-music world in her own image.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Hook
Popculture

'Ghost Hunters' Alum Daryl Marston Reveals New Interactive Paranormal Series

Ghost Hunters alum Daryl Marston is taking his paranormal investigations to a whole new level on DEAD Live, a new pay-per-view experience via Paranormal Warehouse. Paranormal fans looking for adventure from the comfort of their homes can subscribe to a live paranormal experience at some of the most haunted locations in the country, becoming part of the investigation, seeing what the investigators see and interacting through a special chat feature.
TV SERIES
Guitar World Magazine

Mark Engles: "We wanted the sound to evolve, but you’ve got to keep those roots. It’s still big and heavy… we still love that"

San Francisco’s Black Map are coasting along the American highway system between Oklahoma and Texas when Guitar World reaches guitarist Mark Engles on his cell phone. It’s technically a day off from the trio’s current 10th anniversary tour, but Engles quickly notes that the strict scheduling of the trip means sightseeing’s off the menu – they’ll mostly “appreciate the beauty” of the landscape from behind the windshield of the band van.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Devil
Collider

How 'F for Fake' Became the Perfect Orson Welles Swan Song

The very first Orson Welles movie, Citizen Kane, begins with death. Charles Foster Kane murmurs that iconic word “Rosebud” before passing away. The plot of the entire film is then spurred on by one reporter scrambling to figure out the truth behind this man’s final word. In the process, Citizen Kane offers up various people’s anecdotes about Kane’s life, which turns out to be one full of duplicity but also nuance. There was a lot more going on with this wealthy many than anyone could’ve imagined, for better and for worse.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
Music
WBUR

The Boston Symphony Orchestra cancels its European tour due to rising COVID cases

The Boston Symphony Orchestra has cancelled its upcoming European tour. In a statement Monday, BSO leaders said they canceled the tour due to concern over rising COVID-19 cases in Europe and the U.S. and, therefore, the potential for travel disruptions. Additionally, there has been an increase in COVID-19 cases among members of the orchestra and the Tanglewood Festival Chorus after recent Symphony Hall performances.
BOSTON, MA
WBUR

Astronauts test their blood in space and your guide to upcoming celestial events

This is the Radio Boston rundown for April 14. Our host is Tiziana Dearing. We speak with Dr. Eugene Chan, a doctor in Bedford who spent a decade creating a handheld device that could help diagnose diseases in space. The rHEALTH ONE is a real-life version of the tricorder, a fictional medical tool of Star Trek fame. It's currently being tested by NASA at the International Space Station.
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy