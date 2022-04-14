Boston band Vundabar travels surrealist highways on new album 'Devil for the Fire'

As much of The Gilded Age does, episode nine of the HBO show centred around who was – and who was not – invited to a party. In this case, those excluded were members of the Astor family. “You wouldn’t call on her if your life depended on it. I worked on the dance for weeks. Did you think of that? You must have known she’d drop me when you wouldn’t let her into the house,” daughter Carrie Astor snarls at her mother, Mrs Astor, after the impressionable teen is disinvited from Gladys Russell’s debutante ball because her socialite family matriarch refuses to welcome Mrs Russell into her home. Spoiler alert: Mrs Astor eventually concedes to Carrie’s demands, and gives the Russells a call. The Astors then attend the ball, and the “new money” Russell family is accepted into New York society.

