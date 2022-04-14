ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

What’s on your Seder table? Here are some readers’ favorite recipes for Passover

By Alyssa Weston for Mahoning Matters
mahoningmatters.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePassover begins Friday at sundown. The Jewish holiday “Pesach” commemorates the Biblical story of Exodus, in which the Israelites were freed from slavery in Egypt. The holiday’s traditional Seder meals on April 15 and 16 are kosher, meaning they don’t use certain foods like leavened bread or meats like pork or...

www.mahoningmatters.com

Comments / 0

Related
30Seconds

Refreshing Basil Pesto Recipe With Lemon: Meet Your New Favorite Pesto Recipe

I absolutely love pesto. I prefer homemade basil pesto, of course, but have always been intimidated by the idea of making it myself. Until now. This is a pesto recipe I can handle and it’s delicious! There’s nothing like homemade pesto, and the addition of lemon makes it even more refreshing. Pesto pairs well with chicken, fish, pasta, vegetables and more.
RECIPES
Food & Wine

Here's the Secret to Organizing Your Recipes

I live at the base of Cookbook Mountain. It's a teetering stack (OK, stacks — like a range the size of the Rockies) of volumes including spiral-bound Junior League collections, vintage recipe pamphlets, monographs on the glories of okra, and chef manifestos so weighty they could double as a duck press. There are cookbooks everywhere in my apartment, loosely categorized in a way that would make the librarian nuns of my Catholic school youth once again sentence me to scribbling the Dewey Decimal system on the chalkboard until Judgment Day. Would they think this chaos was a waste of perfectly useful and educational volumes, not to mention space that could have been used for I dunno, a sad clown painting collection or walking through my apartment without tripping? No way on earth I'd actually know what was in all those pages, let alone use them for their intended purpose, right?
RECIPES
thepioneerwoman.com

15 Best Mocktail Recipes That Are Just as Exciting as Your Favorite Mixed Drink

We'll be the first to admit that a good cocktail recipe is fun for any party... but there are also times when you want to sip on something tasty without the alcohol! Ree Drummond cut back on alcohol during her weight loss journey and it was coincidentally one of the things she usually gives up for Lent. "Bottom line, I didn't drink a sip of alcohol for over four months," she says. But there are other good reasons for skipping it, too: throwing a kid's birthday party, partaking in "dry January," or keeping the drinks inclusive for guests and the expectant mama at a baby shower. No matter the reason, these mocktail recipes are just what you need!
RECIPES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mahoning County, OH
Lifestyle
Mahoning County, OH
Society
Youngstown, OH
Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Society
Youngstown, OH
Society
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
City
Youngstown, OH
County
Mahoning County, OH
98.7 WFGR

Hmmm, What is Your Favorite Road Trip Snack?

With spring break upon us, and the summer travel months just around the corner, what is your favorite snack while you are stuck in the car on a road trip?. For years I would travel with a couple of friends and our favorite always seemed to be the Twizzlers red licorice. I'm not sure how we ever discovered that particular snack over all the others, but we did -- and it is still a traveling favorite for me.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seder#Sugar#Cooking#Jewish#Exodus#Israelites#Mahoning Matters#Ada Highstein Ingredients

Comments / 0

Community Policy