New Photocatalyst Antiviral Coating Effective Against Various COVID-19 Variants

By Tokyo Institute of Technology
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhotocatalyst made using a combination of titanium dioxide (TiO2) and copper oxide (CuxO) nanoclusters inactivates various variant types of novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Scientists in Nara Medical University, Kanagawa Institute of Industrial Science and Technology, and Tokyo Institute of Technology have developed this antiviral photocatalyst, in a recent breakthrough, which has been...

