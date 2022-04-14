Pervasive PFAS? If you can't beat 'em, join 'em

Kentucky bluegrass is not native to Kentucky. Seed was brought by the Spaniards, and it spread so fast that the plant reached the Appalachians before the settlers did.

Conservation groups work hard to battle invasive species — some invasive species. Some are so prevalent that there’s no point. You might be able to hold the line on purple loosestrife, but there’s nothing you’re going to do about Japanese stiltgrass. So you either don’t mention it at all in the literature, or in true, “if you can’t beat ’em join ’em” fashion, you make it your official state plant.

Which is kind of how America is treating the news about polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), derisively known as “forever chemicals” that are formed by a bond of carbon and fluorine, or carbon and fluoride or carbon and Florence Henderson — something like that, I never did particularly well in chemistry.

As an aside, no kid clamored for a chemistry set more than me, but when I finally got one and saw that it came with a long list of instructions, the deal was off. This is why I think guns are so popular in America; you don’t have to sit down with a 20-page manual before you start pulling the trigger.

But back to PFAS. These hardened compounds cannot be broken down by anything — heat, light, water, rust, oil, Will Smith — so they are popular in everything, from fast-food wrappers to yoga pants. And the chilling part is that they are “easily transferable,” which means that every time you wolf down a Big Mac, some of these chemicals come along for the ride and begin to build up in your brain. (This could also explain why guns are so popular.)

Interesting too that PFAS are common in things that are ostensibly good for us, like exercise gear and dental floss. I suppose it’s like my college roommate Dave used to say about chemically sweetened soft drinks — what’s a little bladder cancer if you have good teeth?

They are also building up everywhere in the environment, according to The New York Times: “From packaging and products, PFAS have found their way into rainwater, soil, sediment, ice caps, and outdoor and indoor plants. The substances have been detected in the living tissues of animals around the world."

Some companies have committed to ending their use of PFAS, but even that is of no immediate help. “Even if a factory completely stopped using the compounds today, traces of PFAS would still be found in the company’s products in 10 or 15 years if it continued to use the same production plant,” the Times said.

Uh-oh. They’re impervious, they’re all around us, we can’t get rid of them no matter how much we try. They are never going away. They are the Justin Bieber of chemicals.

But are they really bad for us? Reviews are mixed.

The Food and Drug Administration says only “our safety assessments have shown no cause for avoiding these foods.” This is an interesting choice of words. The agency didn’t say that they were harmless, or that they have no effect on our health. They just say there’s no cause to avoid them. It’s like the second half of the sentence is “… because we’re all going to die anyway.”

This is the Kentucky bluegrass argument. You can walk into your backyard and start pulling it up, but see how far that gets you. So it’s best not to think about it.

I also wonder if — due to the chemicals’ ubiquitous nature — the government kind of figures that we’re all going to be impaired equally, so it’s no biggie. It’s not like lead pipes, which predominantly afflict poor, urban communities. Instead, we’re all going to get stupid at once, and isn’t that the democratic way?

And I dare you, try to find one shred of evidence suggesting that this isn’t happening to us already?

Tim Rowland is a Herald-Mail columnist.