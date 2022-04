One of Middleboro’s most beloved restaurants is closing its doors for good. The Hideaway has been serving up classic fare for over 40 years. It was known for its prime rib, seafood, and especially its pizzas. There were always nightly specials that helped the hard-working, blue-collar residents of Middleboro save a few dollars while still being able to enjoy a night out.

