Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Trinity by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 13:29:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-17 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Early; Miller; Seminole Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Geneva, Houston, northwestern Jackson, western Miller, northwestern Seminole and southern Early Counties through 530 PM EDT/430 PM CDT/ At 502 PM EDT/402 PM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Columbia to near Graceville. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Colquitt, Cottonwood, Graceville, Marianna, Donalsonville, Blakely, Dothan, Ashford, Cowarts, Webb, Columbia, Centerville, Malone, Greenwood, Avon, Madrid, Gordon, Damascus, Campbellton and Jakin. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
