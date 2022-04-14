ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mellette County, SD

Extreme Fire Danger issued for Mellette, Todd by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-14 03:06:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Mellette; Todd .DISCUSSION...Strong northwest winds will persist across much of the area through this afternoon before gradually decreasing into...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central and Eastern Allegany, Extreme Western Allegany by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 10:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central and Eastern Allegany; Extreme Western Allegany; Frederick; Washington ENHANCED THREAT FOR THE SPREAD OF WILDFIRES THIS AFTERNOON Minimum relative humidity values will drop to between 15 and 25 percent across portions of the West Virginia Panhandle and much of north central Maryland and western Maryland, while south winds will gust frequently between 15 and 25 mph. The strongest winds will coincide with the lowest relative humidity during the mid to late afternoon hours. Fuel moisture will dry out during this time. The combination of low fuel moisture, low relative humidity, and gusty winds will enhance the threat for the spread of wildfires. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged during this time. Please refer to your local burn permitting authority on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use extreme caution and ensure fire suppression is readily available.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for NEZ434, NEZ435 by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-28 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions may develop. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: NEZ434; NEZ435 FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH EARLY MONDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 434 AND 435 FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH EARLY MONDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 434 AND 435 The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Monday afternoon through early Monday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 434 and 435. * WIND...West sustained 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. * HUMIDITY...Minimum 10 to 13 percent. * HAINES...5 to 6. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
WOWK 13 News

Severe weather expected for parts of U.S.

It’s set up to be an active week of weather across parts of the U.S. as a strong storm system looks to provide ample chances for severe weather. Tuesday and Wednesday look to be the most active days, with severe weather – including tornadoes – expected to be an issue across the Great Plains and […]
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Dundy, Hitchcock, Red Willow by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-20 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible red flag warnings. Target Area: Dundy; Hitchcock; Red Willow NEAR CRITICAL TO CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS POSSIBLE FOR THE REGION ON SUNDAY AFTERNOON .High pressure east of the area on Sunday in combination with a lee-side trough west over the eastern slopes of the Rockies, will bring about above normal warmth, dry conditions and gusty southerly flow for the afternoon hours. This will create the potential for dangerous fire weather conditions to develop. FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT SUNDAY AFTERNOON FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 001...002...003...004 013...014...015...016...027...028...029...041...042...079...080 081...252...253 AND 254 The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a Fire Weather Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect Sunday afternoon. * Affected Area...In Colorado...Fire Weather Zone 252 Yuma Fire Weather Zone 253 Kit Carson and Fire Weather Zone 254 Cheyenne. In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 001 Cheyenne...Fire Weather Zone 002 Rawlins...Fire Weather Zone 003 Decatur Fire Weather Zone 004 Norton...Fire Weather Zone 013 Sherman Fire Weather Zone 014 Thomas...Fire Weather Zone 015 Sheridan...Fire Weather Zone 016 Graham...Fire Weather Zone 027 Wallace...Fire Weather Zone 028 Logan...Fire Weather Zone 029 Gove...Fire Weather Zone 041 Greeley and Fire Weather Zone 042 Wichita. In Nebraska...Fire Weather Zone 079 Dundy...Fire Weather Zone 080 Hitchcock and Fire Weather Zone 081 Red Willow. * Winds...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 12 to 14 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 09:39:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Blowing snow with low visibility occuring. Plan on areas of poor visibilities to create difficult travel conditions at times. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. Visibility will be one half mile or less at times. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast, especially near Point Lay. * WHEN...Until 6 AM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 50 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Butte, Custer Co Plains, Haakon, Harding, Jackson, Mellette by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Butte; Custer Co Plains; Haakon; Harding; Jackson; Mellette; Northern Meade Co Plains; Pennington Co Plains; Perkins; Rapid City; Southern Meade Co Plains; Sturgis, Piedmont Foot Hills; Todd; Tripp; Ziebach WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM MDT /11 AM CDT/ TO 7 PM MDT /8 PM CDT/ TUESDAY * WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwestern, south central and southwestern South Dakota. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Pine Ridge Reservation, the Cheyenne River Reservation and the Rosebud Reservation. * WHEN...From 10 AM MDT /11 AM CDT/ to 7 PM MDT /8 PM CDT/ Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Sudden wind gusts can cause drivers to lose control, especially in lightweight or high profile vehicles. Strong winds can cause blowing dust, reduced visibility, and flying debris.
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Caldwell, Christian, Hopkins, McLean, Muhlenberg, Todd, Trigg by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 19:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-22 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Caldwell; Christian; Hopkins; McLean; Muhlenberg; Todd; Trigg FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of western Kentucky, including the following areas, Caldwell, Christian, Hopkins, McLean, Muhlenberg, Todd and Trigg. * WHEN...Until 815 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 621 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Hopkinsville, Madisonville, Oak Grove, Princeton, Central City, Dawson Springs, Cadiz, Elkton, Fort Campbell, Clarksville, Guthrie, Earlington, Nortonville, Pembroke, Mortons Gap, Crofton, Powderly, Weir, Graham and Cobb.
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Mayes by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 07:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 07:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Tulsa. Target Area: Mayes A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 AM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN MAYES...WAGONER AND WEST CENTRAL CHEROKEE COUNTIES At 704 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 2 miles northeast of Oneta to 2 miles north of Tullahassee, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations in or near the path include Broken Arrow... Wagoner Coweta... Sequoyah State Park Oneta... Redbird Mazie HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
MAYES COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Frenchman Basin, Loess Plains by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-20 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Frenchman Basin; Loess Plains; Sandhills, Valentine NWR, Nebraska National Forest FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST INTO CENTRAL AND NORTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA The National Weather Service in North Platte has issued a Fire Weather Watch FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, which is in effect from Sunday afternoon through Sunday evening. * Affected Area...In NEZ206...Fire Weather Zone 206 Sandhills/Valentine NWR/Nebraska National Forest. In NEZ210 Fire Weather Zone 210 Frenchman Basin. In NEZ219...Fire Weather Zone 219 Loess Plains. * Winds...South 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 12 percent. * Impacts...Weather conditions could become favorable for rapid fire growth and erratic fire behavior. Fires may quickly become out of control.
BLAINE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Fire Warning issued for Eastland by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 16:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-20 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Eastland The following message is transmitted at the request of the Montage County Emergency Manager. WILDFIRE - EVACUATE NOW A fast moving wildfire is located along and just east of Lake Nocona near Oakshores Road and FM 2953. The fire is expected to cross FM 2953 near Oakshores Road. Residents in the vicinity of this fire or to the north of FM 2953 near Oakshores Road are urged to evacuate immediately using any available east-west route. Avoid the area near Oakshores Road and FM 2953.
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Cheyenne, Kit Carson County, Yuma by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-20 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible red flag warnings. Target Area: Cheyenne; Kit Carson County; Yuma NEAR CRITICAL TO CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS POSSIBLE FOR THE REGION ON SUNDAY AFTERNOON .High pressure east of the area on Sunday in combination with a lee-side trough west over the eastern slopes of the Rockies, will bring about above normal warmth, dry conditions and gusty southerly flow for the afternoon hours. This will create the potential for dangerous fire weather conditions to develop. FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT SUNDAY AFTERNOON FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 001...002...003...004 013...014...015...016...027...028...029...041...042...079...080 081...252...253 AND 254 The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a Fire Weather Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect Sunday afternoon. * Affected Area...In Colorado...Fire Weather Zone 252 Yuma Fire Weather Zone 253 Kit Carson and Fire Weather Zone 254 Cheyenne. In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 001 Cheyenne...Fire Weather Zone 002 Rawlins...Fire Weather Zone 003 Decatur Fire Weather Zone 004 Norton...Fire Weather Zone 013 Sherman Fire Weather Zone 014 Thomas...Fire Weather Zone 015 Sheridan...Fire Weather Zone 016 Graham...Fire Weather Zone 027 Wallace...Fire Weather Zone 028 Logan...Fire Weather Zone 029 Gove...Fire Weather Zone 041 Greeley and Fire Weather Zone 042 Wichita. In Nebraska...Fire Weather Zone 079 Dundy...Fire Weather Zone 080 Hitchcock and Fire Weather Zone 081 Red Willow. * Winds...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 12 to 14 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
CHEYENNE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for East Central Plains, Northeast Plains by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-20 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Fire Weather Watch. Target Area: East Central Plains; Northeast Plains RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MDT SUNDAY FOR THE WEST CENTRAL AND NORTHWEST HIGHLANDS, SANDIA, MANZANO AND GALLINAS MOUNTAINS AND NORTHEAST HIGHLANDS BELOW SNOWPACK AND THE MIDDLE RIO GRANDE VALLEY DUE TO STRONG WIND, LOW HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE AIRMASS FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT LATE SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH EARLY EVENING FOR THE NORTHEAST AND EAST CENTRAL PLAINS DUE TO STRONG WIND AND LOW HUMIDITY .South to southwest winds aloft strengthen and humidities decrease as an incoming storm system advances toward western New Mexico Sunday. Strong winds will combine with low humidities and high Haines to create critical fire weather conditions. FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * AREA AND TIMING...Northeast and East Central Plains from late Sunday morning through early Sunday evening. * 20 FOOT WINDS...South to southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to around 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Ranging from around 10 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended..
weather.gov

Extreme Fire Danger issued for Aurora, Bon Homme, Brule, Charles Mix, Clay, Davison, Douglas by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-20 06:15:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Aurora; Bon Homme; Brule; Charles Mix; Clay; Davison; Douglas; Gregory; Hanson; Hutchinson; Jerauld; Sanborn; Turner; Union; Yankton .DISCUSSION Forecast soundings this morning continue to show mixing quickly overtaking the stout low level inversion by early to mid this afternoon, pulling the warmer and drier air down. As was mentioned in the previous discussion, winds through and above the mixed layer is likely to mix down south to southwesterly gusts around 30 mph, with gusts to 35 mph if mixing is more efficient west of I-29. RAP/HRRR models continue to be the driest; however, the NAM and GFS have both trended a bit more in this direction. Continued to trend in the forecast on the drier side, leading to minimum humidity values from 15-30% across the forecast area, with the lowest values mostly along and west of I-29. Thus, have maintained the previously issued Red Flag Warning and resolved the Fire Weather Watch to a Red Flag Warning as well. There remains some uncertainty in timing correlation of the lowest humidity and the strongest winds but dry antecedent conditions and the potential for more efficient mixing are enough to overcome this uncertainty. Additionally, will monitor areas to the north and east of the currently issued headlines, should winds outperform forecast or humidity values drop more than anticipated. People are urged to exercise extreme care with respect to outdoor activities that could cause grass fires. Avoid equipment that can cause sparks near dry grass or brush. Do not toss cigarettes on the ground. Report new fires quickly to the nearest fire department or law enforcement office. Exercise caution during off road use of your vehicle as the catalytic converter can start wildfires. EXTREME FIRE DANGER The Grassland Fire Danger Index will reach the extreme category this afternoon. Extreme weather conditions and very low moisture content of grasses, and other dry organic material on the ground, indicate that critical burning conditions exist. All fires have the potential to become large and spread quickly, becoming erratic with extreme behavioral characteristics. No outdoor burning should take place. OUTLOOK FOR MONDAY AFTERNOON...The Grassland Fire Danger Index will reach the very high category. The grassland fire danger product reflects fire danger for native grasses. It is not intended for cured agricultural crops, nor will it reflect conditions in road ditches which have been mowed.
FOX Carolina

National Weather Service extends fire danger warning for parts of NC

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - McDowell County Emergency Management announced that the National Weather Service issued a fire danger statement for parts of the North Carolina Mountains and Piedmont. According to officials, the warning will last through 8:00 p.m. on Sunday. Officials warned that the windy conditions and low relative...
PIEDMONT, SC
San Angelo LIVE!

NWS: Dangerous Fire Weather Conditions Persist Through the Weekend

SAN ANGELO – Extremely dangerous wildfire weather conditions will persist across West Texas through the weekend after fires devastated several communities prompting a Disaster Declaration from Gov. Abbott Friday.   According to meteorologists with the National Weather Service office in San Angelo, elevated fire weather conditions will exist Saturday afternoon across the Concho Valley as dry conditions will combine with gusty south winds.  On Sunday, the NWS has issued a Fire Weather Watch for Sunday afternoon for the entire Concho Valley as South winds of 15 to 25 mph will gust to over 35…

