Extreme Fire Danger issued for Mellette, Todd by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 19:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-22 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Caldwell; Christian; Hopkins; McLean; Muhlenberg; Todd; Trigg FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of western Kentucky, including the following areas, Caldwell, Christian, Hopkins, McLean, Muhlenberg, Todd and Trigg. * WHEN...Until 815 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 621 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Hopkinsville, Madisonville, Oak Grove, Princeton, Central City, Dawson Springs, Cadiz, Elkton, Fort Campbell, Clarksville, Guthrie, Earlington, Nortonville, Pembroke, Mortons Gap, Crofton, Powderly, Weir, Graham and Cobb.
Comments / 0