The Arkansas indie rock band Brother Moses originally planned to perform at the Deep Ellum Art Co. in October, but they never got to step onto the stage. Two unidentified men severely injured the band's drummer Corey Dill following a foot chase that ensued when Dill and guitarist Moses Gomez spotted one of them trying to steal equipment from their van just moments before their show at the Deep Ellum Art Co. on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021.

DALLAS, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO