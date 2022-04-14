ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

16,400 people have arrived in UK under Ukraine visa schemes

By The Newsroom
 3 days ago
Around 16,400 people had arrived in the UK under Ukraine visa schemes by Monday, according to Government figures.

About 13,200 had arrived under the Ukraine family scheme and 3,200 under the Homes for Ukraine sponsorship scheme, provisional data shows.

Some 94,700 applications have been received for both schemes and 56,500 visas had been granted by Thursday, the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities and the Home Office said.

With more than 3,500 visas processed per day in the last few days, we are on our way to achieving my ambition of processing cases in 48 hours

Less than half (45.1%) of visa applications made under the Homes for Ukraine sponsorship scheme have been granted, the figures show.

There has been widespread concern about the length of time it has taken for visas to be issued to refugees under this route, with Home Secretary Priti Patel apologising “with frustration” last week.

In comparison, 80.3% of applications under the family scheme have resulted in visas being issued.

There were 55,600 applications for the sponsorship scheme and 25,100 visas issued.

Out of 39,100 applications for family visas, 31,400 have been granted.

Under the sponsorship scheme, 1,620 visas have been issued to people with a sponsor in Scotland, 640 for Wales and 200 for Northern Ireland.

(PA Graphics) (PA Graphics)

The Scottish Government is the overall sponsor for 570 refugees with visas granted, while the Welsh Government has sponsored 60.

Refugees minister Lord Harrington praised the “incredible” generosity of the UK public and said the figures demonstrate “great progress”.

He said: “With more than 3,500 visas processed per day in the last few days, we are on our way to achieving my ambition of processing cases in 48 hours.

“However we are not complacent, we have already made a raft of changes and will be making more to simplify the visa process even further, helping thousands more Ukrainians come to the UK through these safe and legal routes and away from the atrocities being committed in their homeland.”

Government officials believe some people have applied for visas so they have the option of coming to the UK, but are staying in countries bordering Ukraine so they can return home sooner.

Others may have applied but then changed their minds, deciding to stay where they are or travel elsewhere

