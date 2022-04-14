ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Army veteran says Invictus Games have allowed her to rediscover herself

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aZgxF_0f8vBSgf00

An Army veteran has said being selected for the Invictus Games has allowed her to rediscover herself and her “can-do attitude”.

Denise Kidger, 51, of Seaham Harbour, County Durham, is to take part in various events at the Invictus Games in The Hague, the Netherlands, which start on Saturday and run until April 22.

Miss Kidger joined the Women’s Royal Army Corps in August 1989, until it disbanded in 1992. She then joined the Adjutant General’s Corps (SPS), serving in overseas posts including Germany and the Falkland Islands.

She was medically discharged in March 2014 due to injuries to her neck, back, hands, shoulder and left knee, mixed anxiety and depressive disorder.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h20QG_0f8vBSgf00
Tracey-Ann Knight ,Denise’s sister (left), her late brother Stephen (middle) and Denise Kidger (right) (Denise Kidger and PA)

When her 22 and a half years in service ended she “did not just lose a job. I lost a lifestyle and family” and the pride she had serving her country, she said.

But she said adaptive sport “shows you a way that you can still do things and then you see things like the Paralympics on television and your can-do attitude comes back”.

“Without sports recovery, I wouldn’t be here today,” she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0McEfx_0f8vBSgf00
Denise Kidger practicing throwing the discus (Denise Kidger and PA)

Miss Kidger will take part in a number of events at her first Invictus Games, including cycling in the time trials criterium, indoor rowing, the 100m on the track, discus, the one-armed 50m freestyle, one-armed backstroke and 50m relay in the swimming category.

She recalled a conversation she had with Roger Coates from charity Help for Heroes, in which he asked “Are you being defined by your injuries, or are you letting your injuries define you?”

“I am starting to feel pride again, being able to wear the union Jack and represent my country again,” she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ACugI_0f8vBSgf00
Team kit reveal at the Superdry headquarters on October 31 2019 (Denise Kidger and PA)

“I haven’t just rediscovered myself and my can-do attitude, but I’ve also found friends.

“When you get that personal best and your shoulder, your neck, your back, your hands are all injured, you stop and think – I am doing it,” she added.

“I get so much excitement from actually doing the training and seeing my fitness, my health, my mental and physical health, improve.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZQcsa_0f8vBSgf00
Denise Kidger with her mum Norma Kidger at the trials for Team UK in Sheffield 2019 (Denise Kidger and PA)

“It’s so fun being part of something, being included, having a laugh again and learning, and the coaches are absolutely phenomenal,” she said.

Ms Kidger said she was grateful to be employed by armed forces charity Finchale Group, based in Durham, and Kier Group North East Construction, who have bought her items including a Dryrobe, swimming goggles, cycling glasses and trainers, showing her that she “was not alone”.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Liverpool have squad to deliver historic quadruple, claims Sadio Mane

Forward Sadio Mane believes Liverpool have the squad to win an unprecedented quadruple, even though he admits there is still plenty of work to be done. The Senegal international was deservedly named man of the match in the FA Cup semi-final win over Manchester City, not only for his two goals in the game but for an all-round performance which was one of his best for the club.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Easter message of good triumphing over evil even more poignant for Ukraine – PM

Christ’s message that good will triumph over evil will resonate even more this year amid the backdrop of the war in Ukraine, Boris Johnson has said. Delivering his Easter message in a video on Twitter, the Prime Minister paid tribute to “the Christians of Ukraine, whether they’re marking Easter today, or its orthodox equivalent later this month, for whom Christ’s message of hope, the triumph of life over death and good over evil, will resonate this year, perhaps more than any other”.
RELIGION
Outsider.com

Iowa Army Veteran Gifted Mortgage-Free Home

An Iowa veteran and his family moved into a brand new, mortgage-free home this week thanks to a donation from Wells Fargo to the Military Warriors Support Foundation Homes 4 Wounded Heroes program. At a Glance. A former Sergeant was given a mortgage-free home this week. Wells Fargo made the...
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Swimming#Fitness#Sps
MilitaryTimes

Army veteran and his wife rescued from Ukraine

On March 19, retired Army Sgt. 1st Class Robert Platt and his wife were rescued from their home just outside Kyiv, Ukraine. For two weeks, their small town was taking heavy fire, Platt told Military Times. “We were running low on food and water before we got out,” he said....
MILITARY
We Are Iowa

Wounded Army veteran receives new home in Iowa

GOLDFIELD, Iowa — On March 19, the town of Goldfield welcomed a new family to the community of just over 600 people, and it's been a long journey to unite them with their dream home. Michael Hulsey, a former US Army Sergeant, served in Iraq and Afghanistan before being...
GOLDFIELD, IA
americanmilitarynews.com

Pics: US Navy laser shoots down cruise missile target for first time

A ground-based U.S. Navy laser system shot down a target drone representing a subsonic cruise missile in flight. On Wednesday, the Office of Naval Research (ONR) announced the “historic” successful test of its Layered Laser Defense (LLD) system, which took place in February. The LLD, which was designed and built by Lockheed Martin, is a multi-domain capable all-electric, high-energy laser that can counter unmanned aerial systems, fast-attack boats, and now cruise missiles traveling at subsonic (slower than the speed of sound) speeds.
MILITARY
newschain

Riots in Sweden against far-right group leave three injured

Police said they fired warning shots during a riot to disperse protesters angry about demonstrations over the past several days by a Danish anti-Islam group in Sweden. Three people were slightly injured during the clashes. A crowd of about 150 people threw stones at officers and police vehicles, and set...
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Army
newschain

Illegal rave finally dispersed after 21 hours

An illegal rave that attracted more than 1,000 people has been dispersed 21 hours after police first ordered revellers to leave the site. The crowds descended on a site close to the village of East Lulworth at around half-past midnight on Sunday, Dorset Police said. The force cordoned off roads...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
newschain

Man arrested following shooting that injured 14 at South Carolina shopping mall

Police have arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with a shooting at a busy shopping mall in South Carolina’s capital on Saturday that left 14 people injured. Columbia Police Chief WH “Skip” Holbrook said one of three people initially detained by law enforcement as a person of interest remains in police custody and is expected to be charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol. It is not immediately known if the suspect has an lawyer who could speak on his behalf.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Rob Key excited to ‘shape new England era’ after securing managing director role

Rob Key has been announced as the new managing director of England men’s cricket, the first appointment of a new era for the England and Wales Cricket Board. Joe Root became the latest in a series of resignations when he revealed on Friday that he was stepping down as Test captain following a disappointing 12 months of red-ball cricket including a dismal 4-0 defeat in the Ashes.
SPORTS
newschain

Liam O’Neil in line for Cambridge start against Charlton

Cambridge midfielder Liam O’Neil could return to the starting line-up for the home game against Charlton. O’Neil has recovered from a four-game injury lay-off due to a calf injury and was a second-half substitute in Saturday’s surprise 2-1 win at leaders Wigan. Boss Mark Bonner made three...
SOCCER
newschain

William and Kate lead royals at Easter Sunday service

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have joined other members of the royal family for the annual Easter Sunday service. William and Kate were accompanied by their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte as they stepped out in the spring sunshine for the event at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.
U.K.
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
129K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy