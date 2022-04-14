ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Weather Blog: Few strong to severe storms are likely today

MyChamplainValley.com
MyChamplainValley.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BkyQI_0f8vBLko00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YJW16_0f8vBLko00

Today’s forecast will feature an incoming cold front from our west. It will result in a stormy afternoon full of heavy downpours, blustery south winds, and even a few strong/severe thunderstorms. This morning, scattered showers are in the forecast with temperatures starting off in the 40s and 50s north; 50s and 60s farther south.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lkXtI_0f8vBLko00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SFqOH_0f8vBLko00

As we navigate into the afternoon, temperatures will spike into the 60s/70s and for some across our southern zones, close to 80 degrees. The heat will be met with increased humidity, plenty of lift in the atmosphere, and an incoming cold front. That will be the perfect combination to get a few strong storms fired up from Central Vermont and points north. However, southern Vermont and New Hampshire have a slightly better chance to experience an isolated severe storm or two.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aQtjL_0f8vBLko00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32dVKI_0f8vBLko00

The biggest severe weather risks today will include the torrential downpours and heavy rainfall that could result in minor flash flooding (all as we consider how wet the last couple of weeks have been). Rainfall totals from these storms may be pretty hefty with an average of 0.75″ to 1.5″+ Also, damaging wind gusts in excess of 55+ mph are possible in the stronger storms along with small sized hail. Nevertheless, we will clear out the storms and rain as we move toward midnight tonight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b2Hhk_0f8vBLko00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JYHkg_0f8vBLko00

Friday, sunshine returns for the first half of the day alongside surging southerly breezes and warming temperatures. Many of us will top out in the lower to middle 60s for the afternoon, but don’t look now because our next system will start to arrive by late in the day. Clouds will increase for the evening with isolated rain showers to follow. Having the umbrella handy for the end of the day tomorrow will be important.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TZ3Q2_0f8vBLko00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NPLv4_0f8vBLko00
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Local 22/44 News.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
State
Vermont State
NBC4 Columbus

Watching for afternoon storms, some strong to severe

Today: Morning showers, turning windy, pm storms, high 70. Tonight: Rain & storms ending, some clearing, low 46. Another round of rain will stream in from the south this afternoon. Alongside showers, we will watch for thunderstorms that could be strong to severe ahead of a cold front. The primary threat we will see with storms is strong, damaging wind gusts, but there is also a risk for hail and low end risk for rotation that could lead to a tornado. These storms will be scattered, so it will be harder to pinpoint the exact timing that and placement of the strongest storms, but it looks like the main window we will be watching is between 2-6 p.m.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Blog#Severe Storm
WAVY News 10

Blog: The Spring Season & Severe Storms

Spring is when we finally get to thaw out from the cold winter days as we welcome warmer weather cross Hampton Roads. But it’s also home to the severe weather season. As we transition from winter to spring, the earth is changing it’s position around the sun. The days get longer and we welcome more […]
ENVIRONMENT
NBC4 Columbus

Showers, few strong storms possible, much cooler by the weekend

A slow-moving storm system will lift northeast through the Midwest into the western Great Lakes tonight. Showers will be on and off through the afternoon. Skies will brighten at times, which will allow temperatures to rise to near 70 by this evening, triggering scattered strong to severe thunderstorms ahead of a cold front. Some storms […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WJCL

Calm this morning but strong — even severe — storms expected later today

We'll have comfortable temperatures to start the weekend. We go from upper 50s/low 60s, to mid to upper 70s at the coast to near 80 inland. The temperatures will feel like spring, and the afternoon forecast is very reminiscent of springtime. While it's fairly calm right now, that is expected to change later today. Scattered strong — even severe — storms are expected to pop up in the west and move east as the front approaches.
ENVIRONMENT
MyChamplainValley.com

MyChamplainValley.com

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
497K+
Views
ABOUT

MyChamplainValley.com is your source for local news that matters to Burlington and Vermont, New York's North Country and Adirondacks regions and New Hampshire's Upper Valley.

 https://www.MyChamplainValley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy