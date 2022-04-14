Weather Blog: Few strong to severe storms are likely today

Today’s forecast will feature an incoming cold front from our west. It will result in a stormy afternoon full of heavy downpours, blustery south winds, and even a few strong/severe thunderstorms. This morning, scattered showers are in the forecast with temperatures starting off in the 40s and 50s north; 50s and 60s farther south.

As we navigate into the afternoon, temperatures will spike into the 60s/70s and for some across our southern zones, close to 80 degrees. The heat will be met with increased humidity, plenty of lift in the atmosphere, and an incoming cold front. That will be the perfect combination to get a few strong storms fired up from Central Vermont and points north. However, southern Vermont and New Hampshire have a slightly better chance to experience an isolated severe storm or two.

The biggest severe weather risks today will include the torrential downpours and heavy rainfall that could result in minor flash flooding (all as we consider how wet the last couple of weeks have been). Rainfall totals from these storms may be pretty hefty with an average of 0.75″ to 1.5″+ Also, damaging wind gusts in excess of 55+ mph are possible in the stronger storms along with small sized hail. Nevertheless, we will clear out the storms and rain as we move toward midnight tonight.

Friday, sunshine returns for the first half of the day alongside surging southerly breezes and warming temperatures. Many of us will top out in the lower to middle 60s for the afternoon, but don’t look now because our next system will start to arrive by late in the day. Clouds will increase for the evening with isolated rain showers to follow. Having the umbrella handy for the end of the day tomorrow will be important.

