Twitter's CEO, Parag Agrawal, is trying hard to keep his team focused on what matters. It's a big challenge. If Elon Musk's appointment to Twitter's Board of Directors after acquiring a 9.2 percent stake in the company's stock was surprising, the news Monday that Musk has declined the seat was both shocking and--at the same time--not surprising at all. It's also an important lesson for every entrepreneur, and not just because it serves as a case study in dealing with volatile individuals. It's all about avoiding distractions and staying focused on what matters.

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO