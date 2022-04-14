Midland City Council to hold workshop on city budget Monday

Midland City Hall sits at 333 W. Ellsworth St. on April 21, 2021. (Andrew Mullin)

MIDLAND - City Council will discuss the city’s next fiscal year budget at a work session next week.

The meeting is 6 p.m. Monday, April 18 at Midland City Hall.

The meeting will be open to the public to watch, but not to comment on.

At the Monday council meeting, Assistant City Manager David Keenan spoke about some of the goals and highlights from the proposed 2022/23 fiscal year budget.

Topics ranged from water fees, to sewer improvements, and to public services.

The meeting on April 18 will feature a more detailed presentation on the budget and discussion from council. Public hearings on the budget will be held on April 25 and May 9, with council voting on adopting the budget May 23.