What Locals Love About The Santa Monica Farmers Market

SANTA MONICA (CBSLA) – Members and allies of the Tigrayan diaspora community on Saturday protested what they called the genocide committed against Tigray by the government of Ethiopia.
Protestors march in Santa Monica, Mar. 19, 2022 (CBSLA).
Protesters gathered in Santa Monica, near the pier, and marched, at one point walking up the California Incline, the slanted road that connects Ocean Avenue with the Pacific Coast Highway.
Police had at least a portion of PCH closed during the march, backing up traffic.
