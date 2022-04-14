ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

A stripped-down 'Cyrano' — a London import — is all about language

By Jeff Lunden
wkyufm.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMost people know Edmond Rostand's 1897 play Cyrano de Bergerac as a romantic, swashbuckling classic, staged with swords and capes and a big prosthetic nose. But a new production opening Wednesday at the Brooklyn Academy of Music, with film star James McAvoy as Cyrano, dispenses with all that. Instead,...

www.wkyufm.org

Comments / 0

Related
IFLScience

What Is Exploding Head Syndrome? Is It As Dangerous As It Sounds?

There are some diseases with pretty gnarly names, and they very rarely live up to the hype. There’s walking corpse syndrome, for example – nothing to do with the oncoming zombie apocalypse, but a rare neuropsychiatric condition. Or alien hand syndrome: not the result of UFOs taking control of your limbs and jigging you around like a puppet, but the result of one of your hands deciding it’s going to be uncooperative.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
People

Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando Share Passionate Kiss in West Hollywood amid Rumored Relationship

It looks like things are heating up between Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando!. The pair of musicians were seen sharing a passionate kiss out in West Hollywood on Thursday. Cyrus, 29, was pictured wearing a black halter dress by Frankies Bikinis, according to E! News, while Morando, 23, was photographed wearing white jeans and a yellow-and-white striped collared shirt.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Bossip

North West Trolls Mom Kim Kardashian Once Again

While we’ve only gotten to witness small snippets of North West’s personality over the years, all signs point to the 8-year-old being a relentless troll toward her own mother. North, once again, teased her mom, Kim Kardashian, when the reality star showed off some freshly picked fruits and...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn, NY
Entertainment
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
epicstream.com

Morbius Star Tyrese Gibson Campaigns to Play Blade Despite Already Being Played by Another Actor

It was during the 2019 San Diego Comic-Con when Marvel Studios announced that Oscar-winning actor Mahershala Ali will play Blade in the MCU which made a lot of fans excited to see the vampire hunter make his debut in the franchise which eventually happened through an off-screen appearance during the post-credits scene of Eternals and will continue in his upcoming solo film. However, despite the role already being cast a long time ago, there is another actor that is currently campaigning to play the iconic character.
MOVIES
musictimes.com

Charnett Moffett Dead: Jazz Singer Cause of Death at 54 Sudden, Tragic

Charles Moffett, a pioneering figure in jazz bass guitar, died at the age of 54. On April 11, he died of a heart attack at Stanford University Hospital. At the time of his heart attack, Moffett was with his wife and longtime partner Jana Herzen, according to his publicist Lydia Liedman. He had been suffering from Trigeminal Neuralgia, which caused him great anguish and which his family believes was a contributing factor in his death.
ENTERTAINMENT
Time Out Global

Londoners reminisce about L.Manze's pie and mash

Earlier this week we reported on the sad passing of legendary Walthamstow pie shop L.Manze. The East London Grade II listed landmark had been an institution on the High Street serving wholesale and retail customers eager for the traditional delights of hot savoury pies, mash, liquer and eels for over 90 years until it closed its doors for good earlier this year.
RETAIL
Glamour

Dakota Fanning’s Sheer Lace Slip Dress Is Basically a Nightgown

Dakota Fanning's take on the sheer dress trend is exactly what you’d expect from the actor: It’s feminine but not frilly, sexy but not scandalous. And yep, there are bows. The actor showed off the look at the premiere of Showtime’s The First Lady on April 14, arriving alongside costars Viola Davis, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Gillian Anderson, all of whom play different first ladies throughout the decades. With the help of stylist Samantha McMillen, who also works with Fanning’s younger sister Elle, Dakota chose a Rodarte black silk slip dress with a sheer lace cutout angling from the bust to the hip. To keep the look playful, she wore tiny black bows in her hair and accessorized with a chunky Beladora choker. She finished off the look with simple black heels and a flushed, natural makeup.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cyrano De Bergerac
Person
James Mcavoy
Person
Edmond Rostand
Elle

Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte Match In Robin's Egg Blue For Easter Service

On April 17, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge stepped out for Easter Sunday service in classic spring colors, and they were joined by little Prince George, 8, and Princess Charlotte, 6. Kate Middleton's fitted coat dress adorably matched the robin's egg blue of her daughter's frock. The coat dress featured an open collar and cinched belt, creating an elegant silhouette, and she carried a clutch in the same color. Her headpiece and heels were in a slightly darker blue.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

ABC Poised to Cancel Another Show, Report Says

With renewal and pilot season being in full motion, many fans are wondering which of their favorite series are set to return. ABC's lineup has been pretty consistent over the years, though its veteran comedy black-ish is coming to a close and gearing up for its finale episode. So far, the network has renewed its beloved strongest dramas, Shondaland's Grey's Anatomy and Station 19. Popular mocumentary Abbott Elementary starring Quinta Brunson and Sheryl Lee Ralph has also been renewed. Deals are being sorted out for a few other veteran family comedies, including The Goldbergs and The Conners as well as the reboot of The Wonder Years. But one show that is not expected to get picked up for a second season is the musical drama Queens, per Deadline.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Language#Scottish#Christian
Popculture

Reality Show Called out Over Alleged Fake Audition

Britain's Got Talent returned to U.K. televisions on Saturday night, and there are already two big controversies. First, viewers were so convinced that the story behind a father's audition secretly arranged by his young daughters was contrived that ITV denied it was staged. Viewers also thought it was unfair that The Greatest Showman singer Loren Allred was allowed to compete and even received a Golden Buzzer.
TV SHOWS

Comments / 0

Community Policy