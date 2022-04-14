ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gunman identified in deadly Plant City bar shooting

By Dylan Abad, Athina Morris
 3 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities are searching for a gunman who opened fire at a bar in Plant City, killing one person and leaving another with injuries.

The shooting happened Wednesday around 10 p.m. at the Twilight Zone Bar, 4010 E. State Road 60.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Amanda Granit said there was a physical altercation inside the bar, which escalated into a shooting, before the fight spilled out into the parking lot.

A deputy was patrolling the area, heard gunshots ring out and responded to the scene.

She noticed a vehicle leave the parking lot and crash near the Hillsborough/Polk County line. Granit said the driver had suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to a Lakeland hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    (Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)
    (Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)
    (Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)
    (Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)

Another victim was found in the area and was rushed to South Florida Baptist Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Deputies said Oscar Juan Molina, 44, is responsible for the shooting. He was described as being around 6 feet tall with a medium build, a goatee and a large tattoo on the side of his neck.

Granit said Molina fled the area in a dark-colored newer-model Dodge Charger, heading westbound on State Road 60. Surveillance video captured Molina fleeing in the sports sedan.

Authorities said there was no threat to the public at this time.

“This is an establishment where people come to relax, have fun with their friends and that joy was taken by someone who let anger get the best of him last night,” Granit said.

Anyone with information on Molina’s whereabouts is asked to call HCSO at 813-247-8200.

