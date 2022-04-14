ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toyota Aims To Rev Up 67-year-old Crown With SUV Model, Sources Say

By Maki Shiraki
International Business Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToyota Motor Corp plans to launch a sport utility vehicle version of its Crown sedan for Japan, China and North America, three people said, revamping a car that has been a showpiece of Japan's market for nearly seven decades. The SUV - which will come in hybrid, plug-in hybrid...

Autoweek.com

Toyota GR Corolla Is a 300-HP Rally-Bred Hot Hatch

The Toyota GR Corolla uses a turbocharged, direct-and-port injected 1.6-liter inline three-cylinder engine. The hot hatch comes exclusively with a six-speed manual transmission that feeds the standard all-wheel-drive system. Toyota says it plans to have the GR Corolla on sale before the end of 2022 as a 2023 model. The...
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the World’s Largest Air Force

The United States has the largest defense budget in the world, spending over $778 billion on its armed forces in 2020. It also has more aircraft than the next five nations combined. All branches of the military fly some form of aircraft, including the Air Force, Marine Corps, Army, and Navy. With 13,247 aircraft, the […]
MotorBiscuit

CarMax Is Trying to Sell a 12-Year-Old Ford Ranger for $23,000

The used car market has been especially problematic for buyers since the start of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Used vehicle prices have consistently increased since early 2020, with some options like the 2021 Chevy Corvette currently surpassing their MSRP when they were new. However, one of the indicators that the situation may be coming to a head is CarMax’s recent $23,000 price tag on a 12-year-old Ford Ranger.
Road & Track

Honda Has Two High-Performance EV Sports Cars on the Way

Honda has officially caught up to the rest of the auto industry by way of a new highly-detailed electrification plan. Shortly after announcing its intention to produce electric SUVs in collaboration with General Motors, Honda revealed more details about its other upcoming electric vehicles, platforms, and EV investment strategies in a press release Monday. Notable for enthusiasts, two of the 30 EVs Honda intends to roll out by 2030 will be enthusiast-oriented sports cars.
MotorBiscuit

Consumer Reports Calls the 2022 Subaru Forester the Best Compact SUV for Tall Drivers

An SUV is a vehicle designed to fit more passengers than a sedan or other type of compact, which means interior comfort is critical, especially for the driver. The 2022 Subaru Forester crossover SUV is one of the top models in the class that offers enhanced comfort and relaxed driving, thanks to its ample headroom. In fact, Consumer Reports (CR) voted it as the best compact SUV for tall drivers.
CAR AND DRIVER

2023 Toyota Crown

After decades of absence in North America, the Toyota Crown nameplate is set to return to our shores in 2023 as a hybrid SUV. Traditionally, the Crown name has been applied to large sedan models not sold here, but now the nameplate will be reintroduced as a crossover model to align with Americans’ taste for SUVs. A plug-in hybrid and an EV variant are also rumored, but we expect a conventional hybrid powertrain to launch first. That could mean the Crown gets either a gas-electric setup using a four-cylinder engine such as the one from the smaller Venza, or the new V-6 hybrid powertrain from the larger Sequoia. Either way, we expect the Crown to slot into the Toyota SUV lineup between the two but with a more luxury-oriented aura.
MotorBiscuit

2020 Nissan Maxima or 2020 Toyota Avalon: Which Car Should You Buy?

The market has no shortage of options for folks looking for the right sedan. Considering how many makes and models are out there, choosing one of those options can be tricky. Toyota and Nissan are just two of the manufacturers which have inundated the market with sensible sedan options. So, given the option between the 2020 Nissan Maxima and the 2020 Toyota Avalon, which car should you buy?
