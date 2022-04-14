ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Wind whips through our area as we prepare for a cool weekend | WTOL 11 Weather

WTOL-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe warm weather was nice but...

www.wtol.com

WTOK-TV

Warm sunshine, cool nights persist through this weekend

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The week is winding down, and we’re heading into a weekend with a running start of sunshine, chilly mornings, and unseasonably cool afternoons. Outdoor weekend activities are go for launch! Saturday will be mostly sunny. The morning low will be near 41 degrees. The afternoon high will be near 71 degrees. Sunday will be mostly sunny. The morning low will be near 44 degrees. The afternoon high will be near 72 degrees.
MERIDIAN, MS
NBCMontana

Fantastic weather through weekend

It's a beautiful afternoon across western Montana with partly cloudy skies, a bit more cloud cover across northwest Montana, however, and temperatures easily into the 40s and 50s. As high pressure continues to build in, tomorrow will be even warmer. In fact, it will be the warmest day of the...
MONTANA STATE
San Angelo LIVE!

NWS: Dangerous Fire Weather Conditions Persist Through the Weekend

SAN ANGELO – Extremely dangerous wildfire weather conditions will persist across West Texas through the weekend after fires devastated several communities prompting a Disaster Declaration from Gov. Abbott Friday. According to meteorologists with the National Weather Service office in San Angelo, elevated fire weather conditions will exist Saturday afternoon...
SAN ANGELO, TX
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Warm Weekend & Wind Brings Fire Danger For Some

First Alert Meteorologist Callie Zanandrie DENVER (CBS4) – Above normal spring temperatures will rule the weather this weekend. Today, daytime high temperatures will be in the 70s for the metro area. In the mountains, daytime highs will reach the 40s and 50s. We will see plenty of sunshine with dry conditions statewide. Very low humidity combined with gusty winds today have prompted a Red Flag Warning from noon through 8 p.m. for Fremont, Pueblo, El Paso, Huerfano, and Las Animas Counties. (credit: CBS) Overnight, conditions will be mild with temperatures in the 40s for the Denver metro area. We are in store for even warmer...
DENVER, CO

