10 Best Concerts of the Week: Hippo Campus, Pedro the Lion, Psychedelic Panther and More

This week's concerts in North Texas are little bit all over the place with a huge festival, a benefit show, rappers-turned-country artists, legendary bands, bossa nova techno, up-and-comers and everything in between. Thin Line Festival has already started in Denton, but it will keep going throughout the weekend. Oliver Tree takes to the stage in Deep Ellum Thursday night, while post-hardcore band Sparta plays in Fort Worth Friday night. Saturday will see industrial legends Ministry and grunge legends Candlebox playing shows in Dallas. Sunday, things kick off early with a Ukrainian benefit show and end across town with a dreamy show from Beach House. On Monday and Tuesday, some fresh faces will make appearances in Denton and Dallas. Finally, Wednesday night will be a time to chill out with Thievery Corporation. It's a full and hectic week, but with spring in the air, it's also one we're waiting on with great anticipation.

DENTON, TX ・ 24 DAYS AGO