Frost Advisory issued for Crawford, Franklin, Sebastian by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 01:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-25 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Franklin FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Alabama and southern middle Tennessee, including the following counties, in northeast Alabama, Jackson and Marshall. In southern middle Tennessee, Franklin TN. * WHEN...Until 815 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 209 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Scottsboro, Winchester, Decherd, Stevenson, Cowan, Hollywood, Grant, Huntland, Skyline, Woodville, Anderson, Pleasant Groves, Hytop, Langston, Paint Rock, Estillfork, Jericho, Larkin, Princeton and Hollytree. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN ・ 25 DAYS AGO