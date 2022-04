Even though I know, intellectually, that it was simple hunger, I can't help but feel like it might have been a bit malicious. Over the winter, my husband and I have been putting out some deer food each night to help sustain a group of five that live in our woods. Each evening, they would come into our yard in Orrington to munch on some berry-flavored oats, as well as a little grass. We didn't feed them a lot. Just enough to give them a little energy to go find more natural food sources.

ORRINGTON, ME ・ 3 DAYS AGO