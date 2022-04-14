Meet the man behind Murto Made Distillery

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — After spending years working in the club and bar scene, John Murto was looking for his next move when he was enjoying a glass of whiskey one night and thought to himself, ‘I can make this.’

It took him a while to perfect his recipe, but in 2018, Murto opened his first micro-distillery in Huntersville, with a focus on vodka.

At the time, distilleries in North Carolina were only allowed to share a sip with visitors because of state alcohol laws.

“So, I made sure that what I could put in there was the best thing that I can do,” Murto said.

Murto says he uses Huntersville-based Midas spring water and premium grains sourced from North Carolina farms in his vodka.

Now, thanks to major changes in state alcohol laws, Murto has been able to add a full bar as well as sell bottles of his liquor at the distillery. He’s also added Bananas Foster rum and gin to the Murto Made lineup, and opened a second location in Mooresville.

Murto Made Distillery is in Huntersville at 11941 Ramah Church Road, and in Mooresville at 166 North Main Street. For more information, go to murtomadedistillery.com.

