Meet the man behind Murto Made Distillery

By Your704 Staff
 3 days ago
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — After spending years working in the club and bar scene, John Murto was looking for his next move when he was enjoying a glass of whiskey one night and thought to himself, ‘I can make this.’

It took him a while to perfect his recipe, but in 2018, Murto opened his first micro-distillery in Huntersville, with a focus on vodka.

At the time, distilleries in North Carolina were only allowed to share a sip with visitors because of state alcohol laws.

“So, I made sure that what I could put in there was the best thing that I can do,” Murto said.

Murto says he uses Huntersville-based Midas spring water and premium grains sourced from North Carolina farms in his vodka.

Now, thanks to major changes in state alcohol laws, Murto has been able to add a full bar as well as sell bottles of his liquor at the distillery. He’s also added Bananas Foster rum and gin to the Murto Made lineup, and opened a second location in Mooresville.

>> In the video at the top of this page, Your704′s Elsa Gillis talks to Murto and his business partner, Justin “Z” Zalewski, about the tasty libations they serve.

Murto Made Distillery is in Huntersville at 11941 Ramah Church Road, and in Mooresville at 166 North Main Street. For more information, go to murtomadedistillery.com.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

