HAUGHTON, La. (AP) — Jamon Turner is a Colorado native who moseyed over to Shreveport and found a new purpose. Turner first found his love of the great outdoors on his grandfather’s ranch in southern Colorado where a few times a year he would get to help out and ride horses. Turner met a family friend when he was in the third grade, Charles Sampson who was the first Black man to win a world title in bull riding. That’s when Turner changed course and set his sights on bull riding.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 29 DAYS AGO