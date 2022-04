Friday night will feature increasing clouds, especially north with some overnight showers possible there as our next system approaches with lows in the 40's for many. The best opportunity for sun Saturday will be southeast and in the morning before clouds fill in and win out with unsettled weather returning. Rain is expected in the afternoon/evening south with showers (even some mixing to snow in the higher terrain) at any time during the day in northern areas. Highs will be in the upper 40s far north to the low 60s far south.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO