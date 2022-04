BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - This week, Governor Doug Burgum announced funds would be made available to help address North Dakota’s workforce needs. The North Dakota Regional Workforce Impact Program will give $15 million in grants to various organizations to offset the costs to create more training and recruitment opportunities, or to invest in quality-of-life improvements such as housing and childcare. The funds will be divided between eight regions instead of using a one-size-fits-all approach.

BISMARCK, ND ・ 23 DAYS AGO