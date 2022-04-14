ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Educational needs 'enormous' for Ukrainian refugees who have fled to Moldova

By Meredith Deliso
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3434os_0f8v1lKH00

Amid the ongoing humanitarian crisis that has unfolded in the weeks since Russia invaded Ukraine, education advocates are working to ensure Ukraine's displaced children are not forgotten.

More than 4.6 million people have fled Ukraine to neighboring countries since the invasion began, according to data from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. They have primarily fled to Poland, as well as Romania, Hungary, Russia and Moldova, which, like Ukraine, declared its independence from the Soviet Union in 1991.

Though one of the poorest countries in Europe, Moldova has welcomed the equivalent of 15% of its population in a matter of weeks, with over 415,000 fleeing there from Ukraine, according to the U.N.

MORE: How Ukraine's neighboring countries are welcoming refugees

Many refugees have moved on to other European countries, though about 100,000 remain in the country currently, according to Education Cannot Wait, the United Nation’s global fund for education in emergencies. Of those, 50,000 are school-aged children. Only 1,800 of those children are currently enrolled in school in Moldova, the organization said.

As Moldova welcomes refugees, the educational needs are "enormous" and its educational capacity is "overstretched" and "strained," Yasmine Sherif, director of Education Cannot Wait, told ABC News.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aNbaF_0f8v1lKH00
Daniel Mihailescu/AFP via Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: Refugees from Ukraine enter the Republic of Moldova at Palanca-Maiaky-Udobne border crossing point between Moldova and Ukraine, March 30, 2022.

The needs, she said, include teachers who can not only meet the demand, but also address language barriers -- the official language of Moldova is Romanian, while most people in Ukraine speak Ukrainian. Teachers who are trained to address the mental health needs of the refugees, who may be suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder, are another.

Sherif, who visited Moldova this week to visit schools and talk with local officials and refugees, recalled meeting a mother who fled from Odessa with her two daughters.

"The mother broke down crying, and her daughters seemed also very traumatized from the experience," she said. "On top of her mind is not her own suffering but how she can ensure that her daughters feel safe and that they can continue their schooling."

MORE: How humanitarian corridors work to offer lifeline to besieged Ukrainians

Ukraine's Ministry of Education and Science has coordinated online lessons, though comprehensive remote learning for refugees is also challenging due to damaged infrastructure across Ukraine and impacts on teachers, Sherif said. More than 900 education facilities in Ukraine have been destroyed or damaged during the fighting, according to Education Cannot Wait.

The demands on Moldova may only continue to grow, with a second wave of refugees possible as the conflict continues, Sherif said.

Education Cannot Wait announced on Wednesday a $1.5 million grant to support the educational response to the refugee crisis in Moldova that will be delivered in partnership with the government of Moldova, which has developed a framework for the schooling of refugees, including those who have applied for asylum.

Sherif said the funding could go toward rehabilitating educational facilities and training teachers who speak Ukrainian, including refugees.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OPAIT_0f8v1lKH00
LightRocket via Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: 8-year-old Amalia, a refugee from Ukraine, studies at a small desk inside the food hall at Costesti resort hotel in Chisinau, Moldova, March 29, 2022.

Amid the refugee crisis, Theirworld, a global children’s education charity, said it plans to announce additional funding to "support refugee education projects in the coming weeks, harnessing its experiences from other emergencies, and campaigning to ensure donors invest 10% of the humanitarian response funding into education," the organization's president, Justin van Fleet, said in a statement.

UNICEF is also working to help refugees "reclaim their learning experience, in a safe and supportive environment, nurturing their resilience against the traumas of war," UNICEF Representative to Moldova Maha Damaj said in a statement. The organization has set up support centers for families along refugee transit routes that provide services, including psychological counseling and support and child-friendly spaces.

MORE: Russia-Ukraine live updates

Disruption to education can have lasting impacts, with girls especially vulnerable to human trafficking, Sherif said.

"Education gives you a chance as a girl to be empowered, and for both girls and boys, it offers a very protective environment," she said.

It also provides the mental health and social services crucial for children, especially those who are refugees.

"Without that, it's very difficult to start anew," Sherif said.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Help Refugees#Girls And Boys#Moldova#Ukrainian#U N#European#Education Can Not Wait#The United Nation#Afp#Getty Images
Daily Mail

Revealed: Putin sent 'several' submarines each capable of carrying 16 ballistic missiles into the north Atlantic hours after putting his nuclear forces on 'special' alert over Ukraine invasion

Vladimir Putin sent 'several' submarines into the north Atlantic hours after putting his nuclear forces on 'special' alert over its invasion of Ukraine, it has been revealed. British navy chiefs believe Russia's decision to move the submarines, which are capable of carrying 16 ballistic missiles each, was an act of 'posturing' rather than an all-out threat.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Education
Country
Hungary
The Independent

Russian state TV says Ukraine invasion ‘has already escalated into World War 3’

A Russian state TV host has said the reason president Vladimir Putin’s “special operation” in Ukraine is taking so long is because the country has entered World War Three against Nato.The remarks from one of Russia’s most prominent television presenters follow a stinging symbolic defeat for Moscow with the sinking of the flagship of its Black Sea fleet, Moskva.Presenter Olga Skabeyeva implored Rossiya 1 viewers to “recognise” that the country was now “fighting against Nato infrastructure, if not Nato itself.”She said: “Many are saying ‘could it not be done more quickly?’ Everyone wants it to happen more quickly. Everyone...
POLITICS
Robb Report

Germany Impounds the World’s Largest Yacht After Establishing Links to a Russian Billionaire

Click here to read the full article. German authorities impounded the superyacht Dilbar on Wednesday in Hamburg, according to a tweet from the federal police. The vessel has been linked to Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov, and is the world’s largest by volume. It was built by Germany’s Lürssen Yachts. The national police said in the tweet that, “through extensive investigations despite offshore concealment,” it found Dilbar is owned by Gulbakhor Ismailova, Usmanov’s sister. The US Treasury Department said that it was named after Usmanov’s mother, according to the Washington Post. The department estimates its value to be between $600 million and...
CARS
The Independent

Teacher who fled Kharkiv sets up Ukrainian-speaking school for child refugees

A teacher who fled the war in Ukraine and now runs classes for child refugees said her pupils are “thankful for the normality”.Luda Sviridok, 47, escaped the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv with her two daughters, aged 16 and nine, while her husband Sergey and 19-year-old son stayed.On Monday, Mrs Sviridok began running her Ukrainian-speaking classes from a school in Ostrava in the north-east Czech Republic.“The children seem happy to be able to talk in Ukrainian because for them it’s overwhelming to come to the country where they don’t understand the language,” she told the PA news agency.“A lot of them...
EDUCATION
MSNBC

David Miliband: On top of the refugees who fled Ukraine, ‘6.5 million Ukrainians on the run inside their own country’

International Rescue Committee President and CEO David Miliband joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss what’s being done to help refugees fleeing Russia’s military onslaught, including the “six and a half million Ukrainians on the run inside their own country.” Miliband explains the importance of President Biden’s “two-pronged strategy” to both support refugees in Eastern Europe and to deliver aid within Ukraine “in the midst of fighting and moving conflict lines.” He adds that the IRC is “determined to work with the U.S. administration” to “speed up the process” of “welcoming 100,000 Ukrainians to America.” March 25, 2022.
IMMIGRATION
ABC News

ABC News

611K+
Followers
148K+
Post
330M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy