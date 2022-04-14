I have loans, too. Are they forgiven? | Letters

Student loan forgiveness is once again under consideration. [ SETH WENIG | AP ]

Forgive my loans

Biden’s student loan forbearance — forever? | Another voice, April 11

I am very excited to hear that our government is coming to the rescue and unloading my unfair and unworkable debt. Car loans and credit cards are slamming good Americans like me. At $1.75 trillion overall, the debt load is just too much to bear. I understand someone will soon knock on my door and forgive my car payments. Soon thereafter, another nice person will call and inform me that all my credit card debt is forgiven. Of course, this is the right thing to do. And those unsolicited pieces of plastic are just too easy to use; my payments far exceed my ability to repay. I am a debt victim. Oh wait, just student loans? I failed to sign a contract for student loans, and will miss out on that proposed $50,000 forgiveness. Drats.

Jeff Cathey, Tampa

Define ‘conservative’

Try talking to a conservative | Letter April 13

Leonard Pitts, too. I really enjoy his columns. To the letter writer who suggests that he try talking to a conservative, I would ask for a definition of “conservative.” A couple months ago Time Magazine called Tucker Carlson the ”most powerful conservative voice in America.” I consider myself moderate with many conservative leanings. I wouldn’t waste my breath trying to talk to Tucker Carlson. He’s not serious and doesn’t acknowledge reality. His faux outrage over silly social “issues” is disturbing and not helpful for a healthy society. There are quite a few of these people promoting outrage and spewing untruth under the guise of being “conservative.” When the conversation isn’t based on fact or reality, why bother to have it?

Jeff Cutting, Brandon

Plug in instead

Biden waiving ethanol rule in bid to lower gasoline prices | April 12

Yes, ethanol indeed save the driver a few cents at the gas pump, but the money will likely and eventually go toward added maintenance and repair. Ethanol can gum small engines and in larger ones, it is considered corrosive. The likely winner will be corn farmers and a bio facility in Iowa. Want to avoid ethanol and gas pumps altogether? Try electric. In the long run, it will be cheaper in maintenance while not contributing further to Big Oil.

Darryl David, St. Petersburg