ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gas Price

I have loans, too. Are they forgiven? | Letters

Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10IZBM_0f8v01y100
Student loan forgiveness is once again under consideration. [ SETH WENIG | AP ]

Forgive my loans

Biden’s student loan forbearance — forever? | Another voice, April 11

I am very excited to hear that our government is coming to the rescue and unloading my unfair and unworkable debt. Car loans and credit cards are slamming good Americans like me. At $1.75 trillion overall, the debt load is just too much to bear. I understand someone will soon knock on my door and forgive my car payments. Soon thereafter, another nice person will call and inform me that all my credit card debt is forgiven. Of course, this is the right thing to do. And those unsolicited pieces of plastic are just too easy to use; my payments far exceed my ability to repay. I am a debt victim. Oh wait, just student loans? I failed to sign a contract for student loans, and will miss out on that proposed $50,000 forgiveness. Drats.

Jeff Cathey, Tampa

Define ‘conservative’

Try talking to a conservative | Letter April 13

Leonard Pitts, too. I really enjoy his columns. To the letter writer who suggests that he try talking to a conservative, I would ask for a definition of “conservative.” A couple months ago Time Magazine called Tucker Carlson the ”most powerful conservative voice in America.” I consider myself moderate with many conservative leanings. I wouldn’t waste my breath trying to talk to Tucker Carlson. He’s not serious and doesn’t acknowledge reality. His faux outrage over silly social “issues” is disturbing and not helpful for a healthy society. There are quite a few of these people promoting outrage and spewing untruth under the guise of being “conservative.” When the conversation isn’t based on fact or reality, why bother to have it?

Jeff Cutting, Brandon

Plug in instead

Biden waiving ethanol rule in bid to lower gasoline prices | April 12

Yes, ethanol indeed save the driver a few cents at the gas pump, but the money will likely and eventually go toward added maintenance and repair. Ethanol can gum small engines and in larger ones, it is considered corrosive. The likely winner will be corn farmers and a bio facility in Iowa. Want to avoid ethanol and gas pumps altogether? Try electric. In the long run, it will be cheaper in maintenance while not contributing further to Big Oil.

Darryl David, St. Petersburg

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
The Independent

Biden hits back at Matt Gaetz over Ukraine questions: ‘What the hell do you think we’ve done?’

President Joe Biden had some sharp words for Florida Representative Matt Gaetz, after the Republican tore into US Secretary of Defence, Lloyd Austin, during a hearing in Congress and criticised the US response to the Ukraine crisis.The president recounted the story a day later, addressing a national union conference on Wednesday.“[Secretary Austin] basically looked at him and said, ‘What the hell do you think we’ve done? Why do you think they’re able to fight? We’ve trained them and we’ve given them weapons. That’s what’s happening.’”The Florida Republican hammered Mr Austin during a budget hearing before the House Armed Services...
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

California Democrat accused of racism for saying 'you need an interpreter' to figure out what Korean-American GOP Rep. Michelle Steel is saying during his campaign before the midterm

A California Democrat challenging GOP Rep. Michelle Steel is under fire from Republicans for seemingly poking fun at the Korean-American congresswoman's accent by telling a crowd that 'you need an interpreter' to understand her. While speaking at an April 7 meet and greet in the Congregation B'nai Tzedek synagogue in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tucker Carlson
Person
Leonard Pitts
Tampa Bay Times

U.S. 301 closed in Hillsborough after fiery crash kills two

THONOTOSASSA — U.S. 301 was expected to remain closed for several hours Thursday morning after a four-vehicle crash killed two and seriously injured two others, troopers said. The highway is closed in both directions just north of McIntosh Road where the crash happened shortly before 3 a.m., according to...
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

DeSantis just signed a 15-week abortion ban. Here are 3 things that come next.

TALLAHASSEE — In a historic moment for the anti-abortion movement, Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday signed a measure banning most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. The measure, House Bill 5, contains the strictest prohibition passed in Florida during the Roe v. Wade era. It does not come with exceptions for pregnancies that are the result of rape, incest or human trafficking. Under the law, people can still obtain an abortion if their health is threatened or if their baby has a “fatal fetal abnormality.”
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Loans#Car Loans#Ethanol#Student Debt#Gas Prices#Americans#Time Magazine
Tampa Bay Times

Suspect flees after fatal shooting at Plant City bar, deputies say

PLANT CITY — A fight at the bar Twilight Zone Liquor escalated into a fatal shooting late Wednesday night, deputies said. The shooting happened in the bar area of the business at 4010 State Road 60 E and continued into the parking lot, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. A deputy responding to a call nearby heard the gunshot and came to the bar’s parking lot around 10 p.m.
PLANT CITY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Credit Cards
Tampa Bay Times

Person of interest in 2 St. Petersburg shootings is in custody, police say

ST. PETERSBURG — A person of interest in the homicides of two men in southern St. Petersburg is in custody, police said. Detectives identified the person of interest in the fatal shootings and took him into custody Wednesday evening with the help of the Tampa Police Department and the FBI, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department. He was being held in a Hillsborough County jail on charges unrelated to the shootings, police said.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Forget the Fed, pay off your credit card debt

The cost of everything keeps creeping up. And if you happen to have credit card debt, that’s about to get a bit more expensive too, thanks to a series of interest rate increases beginning this month. With inflation at its highest rate since the early 1980s, the Federal Reserve...
CREDITS & LOANS
Tampa Bay Times

I grew up gay in 1950s Kentucky | Letters

Florida school districts move to comply with new law on gender identity | April 14. Words have consequences. I just read a story about a gay dad, traveling with his partner and two kids on an Amtrak train, who were subjected to verbal abuse by a total stranger, calling them rapists and pedophiles.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
63K+
Followers
20K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy