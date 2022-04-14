Our best guess at who Bucs will take in first round of NFL draft

North Dakota State receiver Christian Watson (1), a Plant High alumnus, sparkled at the Senior Bowl and earned the maximum athleticism score (per NFL Next Gen Stats) at the NFL scouting combine. [ BUTCH DILL | AP ]

Only two weeks from Thursday, commissioner Roger Goodell will stroll to a podium on a sleek stage, setting off a chorus of boos sure to resonate across the Las Vegas strip.

The NFL draft, a tradition like no other, is looming. The combines and pro days mostly have concluded, but teams will keep conducting formal interviews and gathering assorted intelligence right up until the first round’s commencement the night of April 28.

While zero consensus exists on whom the Bucs are targeting with the 27th overall pick, we’ve narrowed our own guesswork. Based on the team’s positional needs, workout data, some of the more reputable mock drafts and Tom Brady’s influence (we expect he’ll have some pull in the war room), we project the team’s first-round pick to come from this list of eight prospects.

Here they are, in alphabetical order:

Treylon Burks, receiver, Arkansas

In this target-heavy draft, Treylon Burks — Arkansas’ top receiver each of the last three years — still could be available at No. 27. [ MATTHEW HINTON | AP ]

Size: 6-2/225

Notable workout stat: Ran 40-yard dash in 4.55 seconds at NFL scouting combine

Notable player stats: 66 catches, 1,104 yards, 16.7 yards per catch in 2021

The Bucs aren’t about to be caught with minimal receiver depth a second year in a row. In this target-heavy draft, Burks — Arkansas’ top receiver each of the last three years — still could be available at No. 27. His game tape (eight catches for 179 yards and two touchdowns vs. Alabama last fall) consistently trumps his middling combine numbers. As a high school sophomore, Burks caught 11 passes (including three TDs) while playing with a cast on his right hand.

Kyler Gordon, cornerback, Washington

With Sean Murphy-Bunting and Jamel Dean entering the final year of their rookie contracts, it wouldn't surprise us if the Bucs took a cornerback such as Washington's Kyler Gordon. [ TED S. WARREN | AP ]

Size: 5-11½/194

Notable workout stat: Has recorded a 42.5-inch vertical jump (according to The Athletic)

Notable player stats: Allowed 21 catches on 41 targets for 243 yards and no touchdowns in 2021

While we expect the Bucs to use their first pick on someone who can catch or block for Tom Brady, a corner wouldn’t surprise us, considering Sean Murphy-Bunting and Jamel Dean are entering the final year of their rookie contracts. Gordon danced competitively (all styles) around the world as a teen and also practices Kung Fu, explaining his freakish flexibility.

Kenyon Green, offensive guard, Texas A&M

Texas A&M offensive lineman Kenyon Green (55) started at every line position except center in 2021 and played left tackle when the Aggies upset top-ranked Alabama last October. [ DAVID J. PHILLIP | AP (2021) ]

Size: 6-4/323

Notable workout stat: Ran 40-yard dash in 5.24 seconds at NFL scouting combine

Notable player stat: Started at every offensive line position except center in 2021

While the Bucs possess some viable candidates (Aaron Stinnie, Robert Hainsey) for the guard spot opposite recently acquired veteran Shaq Mason, they may not be able to resist this 2021 first-team All-American with the 34⅛-inch arms. Green, who started 35 college games, allowed two pressures last season on 194 pass blocks at left guard, according to ESPN’s Mel Kiper.

Zion Johnson, guard/center, Boston College

Projected first-round draft pick Zion Johnson allowed only one sack in 2,288 career snaps at Boston College, according to ESPN. [ DARRON CUMMINGS | AP ]

Size: 6-3/312

Notable workout stat: 32 bench-press reps of 225 pounds at NFL scouting combine

Notable player stats: Allowed no quarterback pressures in 2021 and one sack in 2,288 snaps at Boston College, according to ESPN’s advanced stats

Another tantalizing guard option, should the Bucs opt to use their first pick to help protect Brady. Johnson ran a 5.18-second 40-yard dash at the combine and shined at center at the Senior Bowl but has generational-guard potential. He graded out as the seventh-best guard nationally (83.4) in 2021, according to Pro Football Focus.

Trey McBride, tight end, Colorado State

Colorado State's Trey McBride won the 2021 John Mackey Award as the nation's top tight end. [ BUTCH DILL | AP ]

Size: 6-4/246

Notable workout stat: 18 bench-press reps of 225 pounds at NFL scouting combine

Notable player stat: Ranked ninth in Division I-A with school-record 90 catches last season

Even if Rob Gronkowski returns in 2022, the Bucs will remain thin at tight end with Cameron Brate the only other guy at this spot under contract. McBride, the 2021 Mackey Award winner, has Baby Gronk written all over him. Complementing his ball skills and strength is a robust passion for blocking. Sound familiar?

David Ojabo, edge rusher, Michigan

Michigan defensive lineman David Ojabo, once projected as a first-round lock in the NFL draft, tore an Achilles tendon during the Wolverines' pro day in mid-March. [ DARRON CUMMINGS | AP ]

Size: 6-4/250

Notable workout stat: Ran 40-yard dash in 4.55 seconds at NFL scouting combine

Notable player stats: 11 sacks, school-record five forced fumbles (tied for third in Division I-A) in 2021

In a conventional year, Ojabo — whom some say possesses greater pro potential than Wolverines teammate Aidan Hutchinson — could represent a steal for the Bucs. Because he suffered a torn Achilles during Michigan’s pro day in mid-March, he’s likely to be available at No. 27. Problem is, the Bucs are in win-now mode with a 45-year-old quarterback and may not be inclined to spend a first-round pick on a guy who might not be at full strength until 2023.

Christian Watson, receiver, North Dakota State

Former Plant High standout Christian Watson totaled 57 plays (rushing, receiving, returning) that went for 20 or more yards during his career at Division I-AA North Dakota State. [ DARRON CUMMINGS | AP ]

Size: 6-4/208

Notable workout stat: Ran 40-yard dash in 4.36 seconds at NFL scouting combine

Notable player stat: Averaged 20.4 yards per catch on 105 career receptions at NDSU

Word is, Bucs coaches are enamored with this late bloomer, who earned a max-99 athleticism score with his combine performance, according to NFL Next Gen stats. A Plant High alumnus whose physical development came late in the recruiting process, Watson totaled 57 plays (rushing, receiving, returning) that went for 20 or more yards in college. A physical replicate of Mike Evans with local ties? Yeah, that might play well with the fan base.

Devonte Wyatt, defensive tackle, Georgia

Georgia defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt, projected as a first-round pick later this month, hits Alabama's Bryce Young as he throws during the first half of the College Football Playoff national title game in January. [ DARRON CUMMINGS | Associated Press ]

Size: 6-3/304

Notable workout stat: Ran 40-yard dash in 4.77 seconds at NFL scouting combine

Notable player stats: 39 tackles, 2.5 sacks, two forced fumbles in 2021

The breakout star of a 2021 Georgia defense that could evolve from formidable to fabled over time, Wyatt’s 2021 grade from Pro Football Focus (89.8) led all Power Five defensive linemen. He’s projected as a three-technique, which isn’t exactly compatible with Tampa Bay’s 3-4 scheme, but we’re guessing Todd Bowles could maximize Wyatt’s speed and agility.

