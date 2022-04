KENNEWICK — The latest debate on tearing out the lower Snake River Dams has landed on the fine dining tables across the state of Washington. Some 225 chefs, restaurateurs, brewers, winemakers, market owners, commercial fishermen and other food professionals are urging Gov. Jay Inslee and Washington’s U.S. Sens. Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell to continue work to come up with an investment package to allow breaching the Eastern Washington dams.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 29 DAYS AGO