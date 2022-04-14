ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Is a Deadly Railroad Disaster Site WA’s Most Haunted Hiking Trail? [VIDEO]

By Patti Banner
 2 days ago
Some people say it is. Some folks claim they see shadows of people and hear whispers when hiking the trail. Iron Goat Trail can be quite an experience. A severe snow storm took place in February, 1910, where up to a foot of snow fell every hour on the worst day...

