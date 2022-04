Justin Verlander was nothing short of sensational on Saturday night in his start against the Seattle Mariners. Despite being 39 years old, Justin Verlander of the Houston Astros is showing no signs of slowing down. Just ask the Seattle Mariners and the fans at T-Mobile Park about that. On Saturday, Verlander took the bump and he was downright brilliant.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 5 HOURS AGO