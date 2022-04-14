Special Weather Statement issued for Atascosa, Bandera, Bastrop, Bexar, Blanco, Burnet, Caldwell by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-20 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Bandera; Blanco; Burnet; Edwards; Gillespie; Kendall; Kerr; Kinney; Llano; Medina; Real; Uvalde; Val Verde Critical Fire Weather Conditions Possible Sunday afternoon into early evening. .Breezy southerly winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph and humidities as low as 15 percent are expected Sunday afternoon into early evening. Critical Fire Weather conditions are expected to develop from Val Verde County east across the Hill Country and South to the Escarpment. Fuels are still in a cured state from the end of the winter season, and with little precipitation in the past few months, conditions are tinder dry. FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR VAL VERDE COUNTY EAST ACROSS THE HILL COUNTRY The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has issued a Fire Weather Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Sunday afternoon through Sunday evening. * WINDS...Southeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Any wildfires ignited may spread rapidly and unpredictably. Prevention of fire starts by avoiding planned burning, or by limiting activities prone to produce sparks can stop the start and spread of wildfires.

