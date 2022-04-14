Special Weather Statement issued for Atascosa, Bandera, Bastrop, Bexar, Blanco, Burnet, Caldwell by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-20 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Bandera; Blanco; Burnet; Edwards; Gillespie; Kendall; Kerr; Kinney; Llano; Medina; Real; Uvalde; Val Verde Critical Fire Weather Conditions Possible Sunday afternoon into early evening. .Breezy southerly winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph and humidities as low as 15 percent are expected Sunday afternoon into early evening. Critical Fire Weather conditions are expected to develop from Val Verde County east across the Hill Country and South to the Escarpment. Fuels are still in a cured state from the end of the winter season, and with little precipitation in the past few months, conditions are tinder dry. FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR VAL VERDE COUNTY EAST ACROSS THE HILL COUNTRY The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has issued a Fire Weather Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Sunday afternoon through Sunday evening. * WINDS...Southeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Any wildfires ignited may spread rapidly and unpredictably. Prevention of fire starts by avoiding planned burning, or by limiting activities prone to produce sparks can stop the start and spread of wildfires.
Effective: 2022-03-26 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-25 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Atascosa; Bandera; Bexar; Comal; Guadalupe; Kendall; Medina; Wilson OZONE ACTION DAY The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has issued an Ozone Action Day for the San Antonio area for Friday, March 25, 2022. Atmospheric conditions are expected to be favorable for producing high levels of ozone air pollution in the San Antonio area on Friday. You can help prevent ozone pollution by sharing a ride, walking or riding a bicycle, taking your lunch to work, avoiding drive through lanes, conserving energy, and keeping your vehicle properly tuned. If required, the next Ozone Action Day will be issued by 3 PM on Friday, March 25, 2022. For more information on ozone: Ozone: The Facts www.tceq.texas.gov/airquality/monops/ozonefacts.html EPA Air Now www.airnow.gov/index.cfm?action=airnow.local_state&stateid=45&tab=0 Take Care of Texas www.takecareoftexas.org Alamo Area Council of Governments Air Quality Outreach & Education www.aacog.com/index.aspx?nid=99
Effective: 2022-03-21 16:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-21 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for south central Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Blanco; Burnet; Hays; Travis A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN HAYS...NORTHWESTERN TRAVIS...CENTRAL BLANCO AND SOUTH CENTRAL BURNET COUNTIES At 439 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Henly, or 12 miles northeast of Blanco, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Blanco, Lakeway, Lago Vista, Hudson Bend, The Hills, Johnson City, Spicewood, Twin Sisters, Cypress Mill, Henly, Payton, Pedernales Falls State Park, Smithwick, Jonestown, Briarcliff, Point Venture and Volente. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Effective: 2022-03-21 17:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-21 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for south central Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This is a dangerous storm. Prepare immediately for large destructive hail capable of producing significant damage. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. This thunderstorm is capable of producing all types of severe weather including extremely large hail, destructive straight line winds and tornadoes. Move quickly to a safe shelter, such as an interior room, a bathroom or closet or basement. Target Area: Bexar; Comal; Gonzales; Guadalupe A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL HAYS...GUADALUPE...WEST CENTRAL GONZALES...EAST CENTRAL BEXAR AND SOUTHEASTERN COMAL COUNTIES At 502 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Zuehl, or 7 miles southeast of Cibolo, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include New Braunfels, San Marcos, Schertz, Seguin, Cibolo, McQueeney, St. Hedwig, Marion, Kingsbury, Santa Clara, New Berlin, Staples, Zuehl, Geronimo, Zorn, Redwood, Freiheit, Solms, Hunter and Nolte. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Effective: 2022-03-21 18:33:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-21 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bastrop; Caldwell; Fayette A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL CALDWELL...SOUTHEASTERN BASTROP AND WEST CENTRAL FAYETTE COUNTIES At 633 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Rosanky, or 16 miles south of Bastrop, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Bastrop, Smithville, Rosanky, Circle D-KC Estates, Upton, Delhi, Bastrop State Park, Hills Prairie, Togo, String Prairie, Watterson, Alum Creek, Buescher State Park, Kovar, Jeddo, West Point and Kirtley. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN
Effective: 2022-04-17 16:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-17 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Bandera; Bexar; Comal; Kendall; Medina A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN MEDINA...SOUTHEASTERN BANDERA...SOUTHWESTERN KENDALL...NORTHWESTERN BEXAR AND WEST CENTRAL COMAL COUNTIES At 400 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Boerne, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Boerne, Fair Oaks Ranch, Bulverde, Cross Mountain, Walnut Grove, Leon Springs, The Dominion, Kreutzberg, Nelson City, Kronkosky State Natural Area, Bergheim, Timberwood Park, Government Canyon State Natural Area, Lakehills, Grey Forest, San Geronimo, Cascade Caverns, Specht Store and Scenic Oaks. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Effective: 2022-04-17 13:29:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-17 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. Target Area: Bibb; Bleckley; Crawford; Houston; Jones; Macon; Peach; Pulaski; Twiggs A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Macon, southern Bibb, northwestern Pulaski, western Twiggs, west central Bleckley, Peach, Houston, central Crawford and south central Jones Counties through 530 PM EDT At 500 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was over Miami Valley, or near Fort Valley, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Winds up to 40 mph, pea sized hail, frequent lightning and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include Macon, Perry, Fort Valley, Cochran, Warner Robins, Centerville, Byron, Montezuma, Marshallville, Robins Air Force Base, Marion, Hayneville, Houston Lake, Griswoldville, Ocmulgee Public Fishing Area, Moss Oak, Skipperton, Paulk, Horns and Saint Louis. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Effective: 2022-04-17 15:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-17 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bienville; Claiborne A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN CLAIBORNE...NORTH CENTRAL BIENVILLE AND WESTERN LINCOLN PARISHES At 351 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles north of Arcadia, or 12 miles northwest of Grambling, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Ruston, Grambling, Arcadia, Dubach, Simsboro, Vienna, Mount Zion, Unionville and Aycock. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Effective: 2022-04-17 10:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-17 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Calhoun; Chickasaw; Lafayette; Pontotoc A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Lafayette, northwestern Chickasaw, northeastern Calhoun and southern Pontotoc Counties through 445 PM CDT At 413 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Randolph, or 14 miles southwest of Pontotoc, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Pontotoc, Troy, Houlka, Randolph, New Houlka, Algoma, Robbs, Chiwapa, Van Vleet, Parkersburg, Pannell, Thelma, Matthews, Sarepta, Wallfield and George P Cossar State Park. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Effective: 2022-04-17 10:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-17 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Holmes; Humphreys; Leflore; Sunflower A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Sunflower, northwestern Holmes, southwestern Leflore and northern Humphreys Counties through 500 PM CDT At 415 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Inverness, or 9 miles south of Indianola, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Inverness around 420 PM CDT. Isola around 425 PM CDT. Belzoni around 435 PM CDT. Swiftown around 440 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Morgan City. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Effective: 2022-04-12 19:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gage; Jefferson; Saline The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Jefferson County in southeastern Nebraska Southeastern Saline County in southeastern Nebraska Southwestern Gage County in southeastern Nebraska * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 716 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles southwest of Western to Mahaska, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Plymouth, Fairbury and Diller. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Effective: 2022-04-17 16:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-18 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Target Area: Burleigh; Dickey; Emmons; Kidder; La Moure; Logan; McIntosh; Stutsman WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds around 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Burleigh, Emmons, Kidder, Logan, and McIntosh Counties. * WHEN...Until 1 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...The strong winds may cause snow to drift across and stick to roads. Heavy slush and drifts could make travel difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Objects left unsecured outside will be blown around.
Effective: 2022-04-17 15:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-17 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Houston FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Alabama, including the following counties, Dale and Houston. * WHEN...Until 500 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 357 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Daleville, Dothan, Taylor, Midland City, Kinsey, Ashford, Cowarts, Webb, Columbia, Pinckard, Clayhatchee, Grimes, Avon, Napier Field, Gordon, Smyrna, Ardilla, Wilson Mill and Enon. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
