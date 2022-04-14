Water safety: How to stay safe when hitting the water this summer

Stock image of man kayaking (Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

WAYNESVILLE — As we get closer to the summer months, a lot of people will be hitting the water to enjoy some summer fun.

However, it’s important to keep in mind how to stay safe.

According to the Center for Disease Control, there are nearly 4,000 accidental drownings a year.

That’s an average of 11 drownings per day.

The owner of a local canoe and kayak rental service shared ways you can help protect yourself.

Brett Roher, owner of Rivers Edge Outfitters, said that colder water temps can cause your body to gasp for air.

Roher said that this can occur in water that is below 60 degrees.

The cold causes a gasp reflex which can cause your lungs to fill with water.

He also said its critical that you wear your Personal Flotation Device, also known as a Life Jacket.

“That prevents a lot of people from getting that reflex and then eventually having possible drowning,” Roher told News Center 7′s Dontre Drexelius.

Roher said that more people have taken to outdoor activities like kayaking, benefitting businesses like his.

But with more interest means more people hitting the water.

For more information about water safety and drowning prevention, you can visit the American Red Cross’ website.

©2022 Cox Media Group