ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Who is Mike Gibbons? What to know about businessman leading Ohio GOP Senate primary polls

By Orlando Mayorquin, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mzEsb_0f8uyYnx00

As midterm primary races heat up across the country, perhaps no congressional race is as unsettled as the Ohio GOP Senate race .

Businessman Mike Gibbons appears to have inched out a slight lead over a field of similarly Trump-aligned GOP candidates that includes former Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel , former Ohio GOP chair Jane Timken and venture capitalist JD Vance .

Despite Gibbons’ slim lead in the polls , the Republican primary is still considered wide open. One Fox News poll found nearly one-quarter of voters still undecided . Former President Donald Trump has yet to endorse any of the candidates.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4em5xi_0f8uyYnx00
Mar 28, 2022; Wilberforce, Ohio, USA; U.S. Senate Republican candidate Mike Gibbons delivers his closing remarks during Ohio's U.S. Senate Republican Primary Debate at Central State University. Mandatory Credit: Joshua A. Bickel/Ohio Debate Commission Joshua A. Bickel/Pool/Ohio Debate Commission

Ohio GOP: Senate primary shows shifting tone among Republican candidates

Who is Mike Gibbons?

Gibbons is a millionaire investment banker and longtime GOP donor who is running for Senate for a second time.

He first ran in 2018 in a failed campaign that saw Rep. Jim Renacci win the Republican primary and Trump endorsement.

Having never held public office, Gibbons has prided himself on being “a businessman, not a politician,” in the mold of Trump. He has put up more than $11 million of his own money to finance his campaign , more than any other Ohio GOP candidate, according to the Center for Responsive Politics.

Gibbons co-chaired fundraising in Ohio for Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, helping raise more than $1 million for the eventual president-elect's run. Gibbons said he turned down a job in Trump’s Small Business Administration after he won.

How old is Mike Gibbons?

Mike Gibbons was born on April 10, 1952. He just turned 70 years old.

What is Mike Gibbons’ platform?

Gibbons is running on a standard conservative platform, with much of his pitch centering on his business background and how he would help rein in the federal government’s spending and bureaucracy.

Part of his campaign promise is “job creation,” which he aims to do by supporting lower taxes and slashing business regulations. But he also drew criticism from many Republicans over a comment that surfaced from last year in which Gibbons said “the middle-class isn’t paying any kind of a fair share,” when discussing income tax.

Gibbons is also proposing term limits on members of Congress, a move that would require a constitutional amendment but one he says is needed to combat "career politicians."

In one advertisement , he tries to channel Trump, the businessman and host of the former television show "The Apprentice." Gibbons stands over a conference room desk, looks into the camera and delivers Trump's trademark line: “You're fired," speaking to politicians.

Like the rest of the GOP field, Gibbons is a proponent of finishing the U.S.-Mexico border wall that began construction under Trump. He has also signed onto the effort to ban “critical race theory” from public school curriculums to stop what he claims  “leftist indoctrination.”

He is also anti-abortion, favors gun rights and wants to roll back the government’s role in health care.

Where is Mike Gibbons from?

Gibbons grew up in Parma, Ohio, a Cleveland suburb. His father was a high school teacher.

Who has endorsed Mike Gibbons?

GOP Kentucky Senator Rand Paul is the biggest name to endorse Gibbons so far. Paul is joined by GOP Florida Congresswoman Kat Cammack.

Gibbons' Ohio endorsements include four Republican representatives in the Ohio legislature and several local public officials in addition to the Republican Party of Cuyahoga and Scioto counties.

The We the People Convention, an Ohio-based activist group that called on Trump to institute martial law to redo the 2020 election , endorsed Gibbons.

Where did Mike Gibbons go to school?

Gibbons graduated with a bachelor’s degree in political science from Kenyon College in 1974 . He got a master’s degree from Case Western Reserve University’s Weatherhead School of Management in 1975 and a juris doctor from the Cleveland-Marshall College of Law in 1981.

Is Mike Gibbons married?

Gibbons has five children with his wife Diane.

Who is Mike Gibbons running against?

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Who is Mike Gibbons? What to know about businessman leading Ohio GOP Senate primary polls

Comments / 17

Cindy Dimit
3d ago

Just what we need another rich guy. To a business it’s all about the profits to a politician it’s (or should be) about the people

Reply(1)
10
Mary Hill
3d ago

so he's running on Trump's coattails. he doesn't know how to run a country. does he pay his share of taxes? if he's rich then he doesn't. can't anyone stand on their own. do they all need Trump to hold their hand.

Reply(1)
7
Norm Lyons
3d ago

this is the guy who says middle class doesnt pay enough taxes

Reply(6)
14
Related
The Independent

Defeated Republican senator claims Georgia election was ‘stolen’ from him ahead of Trump visit

Republican David Perdue, who lost his Georgia Senate seat last year, has now claimed that the election was “stolen” from him. Former President Donald Trump, who has been the most notable source of similarly false election fraud claims after losing the White House in 2020, will rally with Mr Perdue on Saturday in support of his attempt to unseat the Republican Governor of the state, Brian Kemp. Mr Trump began attacking Mr Kemp after he wasn’t, in Mr Trump’s view, supportive enough of his efforts to overturn the results in Georgia, a state that President Joe Biden won, the...
Daily Mail

Longtime Republican Rep. Fred Upton, 68, becomes the FOURTH GOP member who voted to impeach Trump to announce he is retiring and won't run for re-election in his Michigan seat

Thirty five-year Republican Rep. Fred Upton of Michigan announced Monday he will not run for reelection, making him the fourth GOP member who voted to impeach Donald Trump to seek retirement. Upton, 68, has been sent by voters to Congress 18 times. He joins Reps. John Katko of New York,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Congress, OH
State
Ohio State
City
Wilberforce, OH
Must Read Alaska

Sarah Palin appears to be suddenly comprehending what Ballot Measure 2 — Ranked Choice Voting — means to Alaska elections

Sarah Palin, who filed for Congress on April 1 to fill the seat of the late Congressman Don Young, seems genuinely surprised at Alaska’s crazy new voting system. On her Instagram page, it’s almost as if she had not been paying attention for the past two years to the mischief that Sen. Lisa Murkowski’s former campaign team had put together — a wild and wooly jungle primary with no party sideboards, and a Ranked Choice Voting general election. Voters approved Ballot Measure 2 in 2020, as they were told it would remove Outside “dark money” from elections.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Gibbons
Person
Jane Timken
Person
Josh Mandel
Person
Jim Renacci
Person
Donald Trump
KTVZ

The 10 Senate seats most likely to flip in 2022

The war in Ukraine has shifted attention overseas, but even if President Joe Biden‘s approval has ticked up nominally, the national environment heading into the 2022 midterms still looks treacherous for his fellow Democrats as they try to hold their Senate majority. Russian President Vladimir Putin has given Biden...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gop Senate#Senate Republican#Ohio Gop Senate#Gop#Fox News#Central State University#Ohio Debate Commission
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

443K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy