Orlando, FL

Sweat it, but only if you want to — JAM Hot Chicken’s a pleasure cruise, not a contest | Review

By Amy Drew Thompson, Orlando Sentinel
 3 days ago
This cozy corner at New England and Virginia is now an al fresco haven for hot chicken. Amy Drew Thompson/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

Here’s some fodder for the bathroom wall: Andrew Scala made me go both ways.

To be fair, though, it’s not like I haven’t dabbled. Orlando’s chicken sandwich scene is a mixed bag of hard-core breast boosters and die-hard thigh guys.

When Scala and I first connected, his popular JAM Hot Chicken pop-up had secured its perfect little walk-up on Winter Park’s New England Avenue, but it would be another six months before folks began hauling his heavy-duty handhelds to waiting tables and idling cars.

“Most chefs will say a chicken thigh is the best part of the bird for a sandwich,” said an emphatic, supremely confident Scala back in June. “Wrong!”

It’s not that I don’t appreciate chicken breast. Chicken breast built Hugh Jackman’s “Wolverine,” for crying out loud. But my job doesn’t require me to maintain 6 percent body fat. And so, I’ve always leaned more toward the latter.

Why?

Thighs yield. They’re predictably tender and juicy. They’re forgiving. Breasts require more finesse. Scala has it.

JAM Hot’s beautifully brined, boneless Bell & Evans breasts are a food writer’s exceptionally effective afflatus for effusive, alliterative accolades.

For those of you ready to hate on my vocabulary, here’s the Cliff’s Notes version: This sandwich is dope.

And, like the Nashville chicken that inspired it (and the Wolverine), fiery hot.

But only if you want it to be. The plain (an unfair distinction, really — it’s an exceptional sandwich) is the foundation for the increasingly incendiary evolution that follows.

“It was always my goal to make the chicken, just the fried chicken , taste amazing — even if you get it plain,” says Scala. “If the plain’s not good, nothing else is going to be good.”

Oh, it’s good. And Scala’s double dredge method — taking the chicken from the flour mix to the spiced buttermilk bath and back again — is key. I liken it to an elevation of the extra crispy Kentucky Fried my mom would bring home in the bucket once in a blue moon. Scala laughs. For an Orlando native, this translates to Publix fried chicken.

“You can’t go wrong with it,” he says. “And I was chasing that.”

He ran straight past. Scala’s chicken breasts are hand tenderized with a mallet.

“It gets it to where it’s not looking like the typical kidney-shaped chicken breast. It elongates.”

My hot-level sandwich looked something like a soft-shell crab beckoning from the “shell” of its dome-like brioche.

“Yeah,” he says, chuckling. “That’s a big thing for me. Having character on each one, so they don’t all look the same. Each breast looks different.”

The singular shapes were so important in fact, that back during his pop-up days, Scala would snip each one with kitchen shears, “different parts of the breast after tenderizing,” he explains. But the brick-and-mortar doesn’t allow for such artiste behavior. “It’s tedious,” he says. “I got away from it the first week we opened.”

Rest easy, the only thing uniform about the three dishes we took home was the excellence. Twenty-five minutes in the car and the sandwiches were remained beautifully wrapped and composed. Even more wondrous: pretty darn crispy. I tossed an errant nugget of breading to the dog and luxuriated in the cartoonlike crunching that ensued. Hot out the fryer? It’s fire.

Housemade pickles are sturdy — a little sweet, a lot garlicky. “It was crinkle-cut or die for me on the pickles,” says Scala.

Slaw is simple and mercifully devoid of mayo — there’s plenty in the comeback sauce and really, who needs more of it on a deep-fried sandwich that gets a post-fry oil bath? And speaking of, it’s miraculous how un-greasy it is, considering.

As far as heat? The level 3, for me, was entirely manageable, despite its cumulative effect. I’ll definitely go one higher on my next visit. But really, no pressure. This sandwich should be eaten the way you like it. Treat it like a pleasure cruise, not a contest. It’s that good.

But it ain’t no hero-maker. This breast isn’t building anything but Dad Bod at best. (I’m sure Hugh Jackman would love it.) But oh, what a good time you’ll have wrecking yourself. Or, you know, on cheat days.

If you go

JAM Hot Chicken: 400 W. New England Ave. in Winter Park; jamhotchickenfl.com

Want to reach out? Find me on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @amydroo or on the OSFoodie Instagram account @orlando.foodie . Email: amthompson@orlandosentinel.com . For more fun, join the Let’s Eat, Orlando Facebook group or follow @fun.things.orlando on Instagram , Facebook and Twitter .

ABOUT

The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

 https://www.orlandosentinel.com/

