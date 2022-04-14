ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Watch Cannes Film Festival Lineup Announcement – Livestream

By Nancy Tartaglione
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nJHqB_0f8uySVb00

Click here to read the full article.

The Cannes Film Festival will announce the lineup for the 75th edition this morning at 11 a.m. Paris time (2 a.m. PT/5 a.m. ET). The press conference will stream live from the UGC Normandie cinema on the Champs-Elysées.

The livestream can be seen on the Cannes website as well as the official Facebook page, Twitter feed and YouTube channel.

You can also watch it on Deadline here:

Deadline will also be updating the list as it is revealed live. Among big-ticket titles that are already confirmed are Paramount/Skydance’s Tom Cruise starrer Top Gun: Maverick and Warner Bros/Roadshow’s Baz Luhrmann Elvis Presley biopic Elvis .

Movies widely tipped to launch at the festival include George Miller’s Three Thousand Years Of Longing , starring Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton; and David Cronenberg’s Crimes Of The Future , starring Léa Seydoux, Kristen Stewart and Viggo Mortensen.

As we revealed earlier this week, one movie that won’t be there, but which had been speculated to be part of the Official Selection, is Disney/Pixar’s Lightyear . Similarly, David Lynch shot down suggestions that he has a new movie heading to the Riviera.

Along with the roster of films, a key element that’s still a question mark is who will be this year’s jury president.

The Cannes Film Festival runs from May 17-28, the first time it’s back in its regular slot since the pandemic began. In 2020, a mini-fest was held in October and last year, the event was held during a sweltering July with myriad safety protocols in place. France currently is restriction-free, but the fest may still have some measures in place.

More from Deadline
Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Wil Wheaton Touched By Jerry O’Connell’s Apology For Being Unaware Of His Childhood Trauma: “You Were 11”

Click here to read the full article. Wil Wheaton was moved by his former Stand By Me co-star Jerry O’Connell’s apology for being unaware of the abuse and trauma Wheaton had experienced as a child. Wheaton appeared on The Talk Thursday, where O’Connell serves as a co-host, and where he apologized to Wheaton. “I heard before you talk about some of the struggles you were going through during Stand by Me, and you know, while I was 11 at the time, that’s an excuse; I do want to apologize for not being there more for you when you were younger,” O’Connell...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Liz Sheridan Dies: ‘Seinfeld’ Mom & ‘ALF’ Actress Was 93

Click here to read the full article. Liz Sheridan, the veteran actress best known for playing Jerry Seinfeld’s mother on Seinfeld who also recurred on ALF and appeared in several Broadway shows, died today in New York City. She was 93. Her longtime friend and rep Amanda Hendon told Deadline that Sheridan died overnight in her sleep of natural causes. Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Sheridan already was a veteran TV and film actress when she was cast as the grumpy neighbor Raquel Ochmonek on NBC’s ALF, appearing in about three dozen episodes from 1986-90. Soon after that, she landed the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Deadline

‘Barbie’: Kingsley Ben-Adir, Rhea Perlman, Emerald Fennell, Scott Evans, More Round Out Cast Of Warner Bros, Mattel And LuckyChap Pic

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Having already landed an A-list ensemble for its upcoming Barbie pic, Warner Bros and Mattel have upped the ante by rounding out the cast with some high-level talent. Sources tell Deadline that Kingsley Ben-Adir, Rhea Perlman, Ncuti Gatwa, Oscar winner Emerald Fennell, Sharon Rooney, Scott Evans, Ana Cruz Kayne, Connor Swindells, Ritu Arya and Jamie Demetriou have joined a cast that includes Margot Robbie, who will star in the titular role, Ryan Gosling, America Ferrara, Kate McKinnon, Simu Liu, Ariana Greenblatt, Emma Mackey, Alexandra Shipp, Issa Rae, Michael Cera, Hari Nef and Will...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Surprising Will Smith Movie Is Dominating on Netflix

Will Smith has a unique standing in the blockbuster landscape, with the actor starring in hit films for decades. In recent years, the actor has taken on some particularly interesting projects — and it looks like one is a bonafide hit while streaming on Netflix. According to Netflix's Weekly Top 10 list for their most-watched programs across the world, Smith's 2018 action film Gemini Man is the third most-watched film for the week of March 14th through March 20th. Their statistics reveal that the film was streamed for 11.84 million hours just within that week, second only to Netflix originals The Adam Project (85.36 million) and Rescued by Ruby (19.94 million). This might be particularly surprising to some, given the film's underwhelming box office returns when it was initially released.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Viggo Mortensen
Person
Idris Elba
Person
Tom Cruise
Person
Michel Hazanavicius
Person
Kristen Stewart
Person
Léa Seydoux
Person
Tilda Swinton
Person
David Cronenberg
Person
Kelly Reichardt
Person
Cristian Mungiu
TheWrap

The 7 Best New Movies on Amazon Prime Video in March 2022

If you’re daunted by the prospect of finding a movie to watch on Amazon Prime Video, you’ve come to the right place. Below, we’ve assembled a list of the best movies newly added to the streaming service in March 2022. Sometimes the easiest way to find a great film to watch is to rummage through the new additions, and below we’ve got a little something for everyone – there’s a newly released documentary, an inspiring classic, a laugh-out-loud comedy, a sci-fi blockbuster, a little-seen indie, an A-list rom-com and a paperback thriller.
MOVIES
People

Indiana Jones 5 Goes 'Heavily Back' to First Two Films, Teases Mads Mikkelsen: 'Dense and Epic'

The next Indiana Jones movie is going back to its roots. Mads Mikkelsen — who will star opposite Harrison Ford in the action-adventure franchise's upcoming fifth installment — told The Hollywood Reporter, in an interview published Thursday, that the new film has a "dense and epic" feel. He said the sequel harkens back to Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) and Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984).
MOVIES
TVGuide.com

The Top 10 Most Popular Movies on Netflix Today, April 1

The most-watched movies on Netflix include Blade Runner 2049, Trust No One, and The Adam Project. The top of Netflix's Daily Top 10 Movies list for Friday, April 1 is the same as yesterday's — sci-fi epic Blade Runner 2049 is No. 1, crytpocurrency crime documentary Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King is No. 2, and Ryan Reynolds sci-comedy The Adam Project is No. 3. That's not what's interesting on the list. The interesting thing is the Ryan Reynolds-led 2019 action movie 6 Underground, which is No. 10 on the list today. It's probably experiencing a resurgence in popularity due to people who watched The Adam Project clicking play on another Ryan Reynolds movie. I wonder if it's being recommended to viewers who complete The Adam Project. Netflix is good at getting people to watch more Netflix.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannes Film Festival#Academy Awards#Ugc Normandie#The Champs Elys Es#Paramount#Warner Bros Roadshow#The Official Selection#Disney Pixar#Lightyear#Riviera
TechRadar

These five great movies are leaving Netflix at the end of April, don’t sleep on them

Netflix’s relentless drive to become a streaming service reliant on no other broadcast partners is continuing apace. In 2022, the streaming giant will be debuting a brand new movie every week (opens in new tab). Already available to watch are The Adam Project (opens in new tab), he Ryan Reynolds-led family adventure; Against The Ice, a bleak frosty thriller; and Windfall, (opens in new tab) a twisty home-invasion drama.
MOVIES
IndieWire

7 New Netflix Shows in April 2022 and the Best Reasons to Watch

Click here to read the full article. 1. “Russian Doll” Season 2 (available April 20) Best Reason to Watch: You remember “Russian Doll” Season 1, right? Natasha Lyonne’s half-hour time loop comedy scored 13 Emmy nominations (and won three) after its breakout debut in February 2019. Co-created by Lyonne, Amy Poehler, and Leslye Headland (the latter of whom also directed four episodes), “Russian Doll” follows sweet birthday baby Nadia (Lyonne) as she lives through her 36th DOB again and again, always ending with her unfortunate (and oft-amusing) demise. While the first season appeared to close that loop, Season 2 restarts the insanity...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Adam Project’ Soars: Ryan Reynolds Becomes Only Actor With 3 Films on Netflix’s All-Time Top 10 List (Exclusive)

Ryan Reynolds has added another feather to his cap. In its first three weeks of play on Netflix, his new movie The Adam Project has already cracked the streamer’s list of the top 10 most popular English-language films produced by Netflix. It now ranks at No. 7 (and could still move up).More from The Hollywood Reporter'A Madea Homecoming,' 'Free Guy' Enjoy Billion-Plus Minutes Viewed Streaming DebutsRyan Reynolds and Blake Lively Donate $500,000 to Indigenous-Focused Safe Water CharityLive-Action 'Voltron' Movie, With Rawson Marshall Thurber to Direct, Ignites Bidding War (Exclusive) With the new ranking, revealed on Tuesday, Reynolds has become the only actor...
MOVIES
BGR.com

A rotten Halle Berry thriller is the biggest movie on Netflix right now

One of the most fascinating things about Netflix’s Top 10 feature is watching new additions randomly catch fire. For example, in recent days, the Shrek movies have been tearing up the charts. But a new movie ascended the throne today. Just days after its arrival, the 2013 Halle Berry thriller The Call is the most popular movie on Netflix.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
Country
France
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
ClutchPoints

New to Netflix this Month (April 2022)

April starts Q2 strong with a lot of shows new to Netflix this month. Many movies, and a lot of continuations of ongoing series are going to be watchable on the streaming platform starting this month. Summer is still far away, but it’s never a reason not to enjoy a show or two. Here are some of the newest shows coming to Netflix this April 2022.
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

On the Verge Cancelled at Netflix

Click here to read the full article. The Netflix dramedy On the Verge has been cancelled after just one season, according to star and creator Julie Delpy. The news was quietly confirmed by Delpy — who also served as executive producer, writer and director — in an Instagram response to a follower seeking an update. “Cancelled,” she wrote, “but they forgot to announce it was cancelled.” When asked about a potential Season 2 on Marc Maron’s WTF podcast back in October, Delpy commented: “Yeah, waiting to hear. I never wait to hear because I don’t like that position and I’ve been in that...
TV SERIES
NME

Watch the new trailer for ‘Interview With The Vampire’ TV show

A teaser trailer has been shared for AMC’s forthcoming TV adaptation of Interview With The Vampire – watch it below. The latest take on the franchise sees Sam Reid takes over the role of Lestat de Lioncourt, with Jacob Anderson (Louis), Eric Bogosian (Daniel Molloy), and Bailey Bass (Claudia) also set to feature.
TV SERIES
TheWrap

Higher Ground Boards Netflix’s ‘Leave the World Behind’

Higher Ground, President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama’s production company, has joined Netflix’s “Leave the World Behind,” the film adaptation to the novel of the same name by Rumaan Alam, the company announced on Thursday. Sam Esmail, the creator of “Mr. Robot,” will both write the...
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

Walking Dead spinoff show to bring back classic villain

Walking Dead spoilers follow. Samantha Morton is the latest star set to join the cast of Tales of the Walking Dead. Although little is known about her upcoming storyline, Morton will be reprising her role as Alpha, who featured as one of the villains of The Walking Dead (via The Hollywood Reporter).
TV SERIES
Deadline

Troubled-Teen Industry Drama Series In The Works From ‘Freaky’ Star Misha Osherovich, Skylar Landsee & Fremantle

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Misha Osherovich, who starred alongside Vince Vaughan in Freaky, has co-created a drama series about the troubled-teen industry. Osherovich co-created and co-wrote Troubled with screenwriter Skylar Landsee, who has worked on The Americans and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows. The series explores the problematic troubled-teen reform industry, which was in the headlines again last year after Paris Hilton revealed her own struggles. It is based on Osherovich’s experiences and survival story in the underground world of tough-love programs for rebellious youth. The darkly comedic drama series will expose the corrupt multimillion-dollar industry...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Deadline

69K+
Followers
27K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy