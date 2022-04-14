10 Things in Tech: Amazon's healthcare plans

Happy Friday eve, readers. An email from Amazon's healthcare boss details the team's "four key pillars," and Serena Williams discusses her investment firm in an exclusive interview.

1. Amazon's healthcare boss gave a clear look at the unit's focus areas. In an internal email expanding on the company's ambitious healthcare plans , SVP of health and brand Neil Lindsay highlighted the following "four key pillars" of Amazon's health business:

The first two pillars are Amazon Care, Amazon's primary healthcare offering, followed by Amazon Pharmacy, the company's online drugstore.

The third pillar, Partner Services, is focused on "determining what other offerings we might need to make available — often with and through partners — to make it easier for customers to find what they need to get and stay healthy," the email said.

Finally, the Storefront and Shared Tech team will build the technology to "make it easier for customers to find, buy, and engage with the healthcare services and products they need," the email said.

2. Serena Williams talks mom guilt, a possible "King Richard" sequel, and venture capital in an exclusive interview. The tennis superstar discussed (among other things) her investment firm, Serena Ventures, which aims to back diverse founders — and which raised $111 million in its initial round of funding. Read Insider's inaugural cover story about Williams.

3. Fast's CEO revealed what caused his startup to crash and burn. The main reason Domm Holland shuttered his one-click-checkout software firm was because it hired too many people too quickly, he told a podcast. Here's what else he said.

4. The mother of a teenager who died by suicide is suing Facebook and Snap. Christopher Dawley's family says the 17-year-old grew addicted to the platforms, which affected his mental health — and that the companies are "aware of the addictive nature of their products and failed to protect minors." A look at the federal lawsuit.

5. A former employee at Google's DeepMind said the company mishandled harassment allegations. The former employee has now written a second letter accusing the Google-owned AI firm of trying to "discredit" her and "salvage their own reputation" after a DeepMind exec's leaked email . What we know so far.

6. Amazon products could get a bit more expensive later this month. Thanks to inflation and increased fuel costs, the ecommerce giant is hitting its sellers with a 5% fee, and experts say merchants are likely to pass those costs onto customers. Catch up here.

7. Female VCs are banding together to break into the boys' club of crypto. As investors dump money into the hot — and mostly male-dominated — sector, some women are creating Web3 groups that enable female VCs to get up to speed on crypto and share deal flow. How they're working to seize an equal share of tech's next big boom.

8. The owner of Jack Dorsey's first tweet NFT listed it for $48 million. The highest bid was about $280. After paying $48 million for the non-fungible tweet and likening it to the Mona Lisa , the owner put it up for resale and got seven offers, some as low as $6. More on the NFT's unremarkable ROI.

9. On the market for an NFT? Hit up this NFT vending machine. The New York City vending machine placed there by Neon, "a marketplace and gallery built on the Solana blockchain," distributes little boxes containing QR codes that are redeemable for non-fungible tokens. Check out the get-what-you-get NFT vending machine.

10. BeReal, a buzzy new photo-sharing app, is Gen Z's latest obsession. In an attempt to encourage people to be more authentic, BeReal removes filters and opportunities to stage, over-think, or edit photos. This writer tested it out for a week — and is already hooked.

