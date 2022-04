Take it from Charlie Puth, getting vulnerable with your music is not easy. On March 23, he took to TikTok to open up about his new song “That’s Hilarious,” and things got emotional fast. Although Puth has every reason to be excited about the upcoming single, the song elicits out some intense emotions in the singer. According to him, the song brings up memories of a past heartbreak. “It just brought me back to 2019, which was the f*cking worst year of my life,” he told his followers in between tears. Suffice to say, Puth’s TikTok about his breakup is a tear-jerker.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 24 DAYS AGO