ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Amy Schumer: I received death threats after Oscars seat-filler joke

By Catherine Shoard
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3buWJH_0f8uxEMS00
Amy Schumer at the Oscars ceremony.

Amy Schumer received death threats of sufficient plausibility that the authorities contacted her in the wake of a joke she made at the Oscars, the actor has revealed.

Speaking on the Howard Stern Show, Schumer discussed the segment of the 27 March ceremony in which she pretended to mistake the actor Kirsten Dunst, Oscar-nominated for her role in The Power of the Dog, for a seat-filler – someone who sits in a guest’s chair while they leave briefly to visit the bathroom, to give the impression of a full room.

Schumer was swift to explain to fans upset at the perceived slight that both Dunst and her partner, Jesse Plemons, were in on the joke. “Hey I appreciate the love for Kirsten Dunst,” she said. “I love her, too! Wouldn’t disrespect that queen like that.”

Schumer told Stern that this explanation was necessary after abuse and threats she received in relation to the joke went out of control.

“They were so bad the secret service reached out to me,” said Schumer. “I was like, ‘I think you have the wrong number. It’s Amy, not Will [Smith].’ The misogyny is unbelievable.”

The Los Angeles police department also contacted Schumer concerning the joke.

Schumer told Stern that she was sure to brief all targets of her jokes in advance, including Leonardo DiCaprio, whose habit of dating much younger women was ridiculed. Schumer said DiCaprio replied, “Go ahead.”

Speaking to Stern, Schumer also sought to clarify a joke she said had been mooted for inclusion during the ceremony but which was scrapped on taste grounds. “Don’t Look Up is the name of a movie?” the joke ran. “More like don’t look down the barrel of Alec Baldwin’s shotgun.”

Public reaction to the joke, relating to Baldwin’s involvement with a fatal shooting on the set of western Rust, was scathing; Schumer said on 13 April she actually never intended to use it but instead wanted to demonstrate the kind of “evil horrible roast jokes that I can’t help [are] in my mind”.

Schumer also discussed the chief talking point of the ceremony: best actor winner Will Smith slapping the presenter Chris Rock for a joke about his wife’s alopecia. In the aftermath of the incident, Schumer declared herself “triggered and traumatised” by the incident.

“People made fun of me for saying it was traumatising,” Schumer told Stern. “I don’t think it was traumatising for me. I think it was traumatising for all of us.”

Smith has since been banned from all Oscars events for 10 years as a result of his actions.

Comments / 1

Related
The Guardian

US Olympic figure-skating star Alysa Liu retires at age of 16

Alysa Liu, a 2022 Olympian and world championships bronze medalist, is retiring from competitive figure skating at age 16. Considered the future of US women’s skating and already a two-time national champion, Liu posted her decision Saturday on Instagram. “I honestly never thought i would’ve accomplished as much as...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amy Schumer
Person
Leonardo Dicaprio
Person
Howard Stern
Person
Will Smith
Person
Alec Baldwin
Person
Jesse Plemons
Person
Kirsten Dunst
extratv

What Will Smith’s Mom Told Him After Oscars Slap!

When Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on Oscars night, everyone was shocked — including Will’s own mother, Carolyn Smith. Will and Chris shared a heated exchange on the 2022 Oscars stage over a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith — and it turned physical when Will slapped Chris.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Whoopi Goldberg Explains Why Will Smith Wasn’t Ejected And Defends Standing Ovation: “You’re Up Before You Even Know You’ve Done Something Stupid”

Click here to read the full article. After media reports came out today suggesting Oscar producers did not formally request that Will Smith leave the ceremony after slapping Chris Rock, or at the least gave Smith mixed messages about the request, Academy’s Board of Governors member Whoopi Goldberg insisted on today’s The View, “He actually was. He was asked to leave.” Goldberg, who was not present at the Oscar ceremony and cautioned that she was not speaking for the Board, said today “but there are things that I do know.” Watch the View segment below. When pressed by some of her View co-hosts...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#Filler#The Howard Stern Show
The Hollywood Reporter

Whoopi Goldberg Says Film Academy Won’t “Take That Oscar From” Will Smith After Chris Rock Slap

As Hollywood deals with the fallout of Will Smith slapping Chris Rock on the 2022 Oscars stage, shortly before Smith won the best actor Oscar for his role in King Richard, many observers have wondered whether the Motion Picture Academy will take away Smith’s Oscar. While the Academy hasn’t given any indications to that effect, one of the members of its board of governors, The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg, who’s also an Oscar winner and former host, voiced her own thoughts on the fate of Smith’s Oscar.More from The Hollywood ReporterTikTok Makes Oscars Debut During "We Don't Talk About Bruno" PerformanceWill...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Deion Sanders Has Message for Will Smith and Chris Rock After Oscars Slap

The 2022 Oscars made major headlines when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock during the live broadcast. It led to a ton of reactions on social media, and one person who had a strong reaction was Pro Football Hall of Famer and Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders. On Twitter Sanders had a message for Smith and Rock after he watched the incident.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Jim Carrey video showing actor forcibly kissing Alicia Silverstone resurfaces after Will Smith criticism

Jim Carrey is being called out for “hypocrisy” after saying that Will Smith “should have been” arrested for hitting Chris Rock at the Oscars.The actor, 60, criticised Smith in the wake of the ceremony, in which Smith walked on the stage and struck Rock after he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head. It is unknown whether Rock knew about Pinkett Smith’s alopecia diagnosis.”I have nothing against Will Smith – he’s done great things, but that was not a good moment,” Carrey told CBS host Gayle King. “It cast a shadow over everyone’s shining moment...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Amy Schumer Rocks Fitted SKIMS Catsuit & Jokes She’s An ‘Unpaid Model’: Photos

Amy Schumer is loving her SKIMS! The 40-year-old comedian proudly showed off her figure in a fitted beige catsuit. Amy Schumer is a fan of Kim Kardashian‘s SKIMS! The 40-year-old comedian rocked the newly released “All In One” catsuit in a beige Sienna tone in posts shared to her Instagram story on Friday, March 18. The blonde flashed a peace sign at the camera as she channeled Kim K with a pair of champagne colored sunglasses. Never one to miss a beats, Amy couldn’t help but crack a joke: “@Skims model unpaid or hired” she posed.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Wanda Sykes Dresses As Will Smith As Richard Williams & Amy Schumer Does Spider-Man At Oscars

Costume drama! While the trio of comediennes planned on dressing like the Williams tennis family, it seems something got lost in translation. Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer, and Regina Hall were a comedy dream team at the 94th Annual Academy Awards on Sunday, Mar. 27, 2022. And while the funny ladies’ jokes were perfectly in sync all night, it appeared like there was a lapse in communication when it was time to play dress-up midway through the show.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

241K+
Followers
64K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy