HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Schools from all across the Pine Belt, and even a former Major League Baseball star-packed out the Lake Terrace Convention Center Friday morning. The Fellowship of Christian Athletes of Southeast Mississippi hosted their 10th annual Breakfast of Champions event, where they honor local student-athletes for their outstanding character and show of faith on and off the field.

HATTIESBURG, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO