Wilmington Police Arrest Man on Gun Charges

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a man on gun charges. Authorities state that on April 6 at approximately 1:14 p.m., members of Wilmington’s Street Crimes Unit were in the 500 block of West 4th Street when...
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police announced they arrested four men following a drug investigation. Authorities state that on March 16 at approximately 1:03 p.m., members of Wilmington’s Drug, Organized Crime and Vice Division executed a search warrant in the 800 block of Anchorage Street in reference to a drug investigation. Police took four subjects – 48-year-old Hendrix Anderson, 24-year-old Quamier Young, 25-year-old Elijah Ralph of New Castle, and 56-year-old Kelvin Ewell – into custody without incident. Officers recovered 1,564 grams of marijuana, 7 ounces of Promethazine, 6.5 Oxycodone pills, drug paraphernalia, .40-caliber ammunition and $2,607 in currency.
FEASTERVILLE, PA — The Lower Southampton Township Police Department is asking the public’s help identifying a suspect wast in the theft of over $800 worth of merchandise from the Giant Food Stores Supermarket located W. Street Rd in Feasterville, Bucks County, Pennsylvania. Authorities state that on March 2,...
DEWEY BEACH, Del. (AP) — Delaware State Police have identified the 21-year-old Milford man fatally shot by a police officer during a foot chase in Dewey Beach over the weekend. The News Journal reports that police say Rodney Robinson II was pronounced dead at Beebe Hospital after the shooting...
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a man on drug charges. Authorities state that on April 7 at approximately 2:20 p.m., members of Wilmington’s Street Crimes Unit were in the 800 block of West 7th Street when they observed 26-year-old Marcus Chandler acting in a suspicious manner. When police attempted to make contact with Chandler, he fled on foot. He was eventually taken into custody and police recovered 4.8 grams of cocaine.
A Nevada woman who went missing last month and was later found clinging to a tree on a steep slope has vanished again, officials said. Gayle Stewart, 64, who disappeared on Valentines Day while hiking a backcountry area near Reno, has disappeared for the second time in just over a month. Authorities say that this time Stewart disappeared while snapping photos in a national recreation area more than 400 miles from her home in Reno.
A 41-year-old mother accused of killing her two children allegedly told investigators she did not “want them”, police have said. Odette Lysse Joassaint was taken into custody on Tuesday night at her apartment in Little Haiti, Miami-Dade County, following a number of cold 911 calls. When officers from the Miami-Dade Police Department turned up at the building, a three-year-old boy and a five-year-old girl were found deceased.Both children were lying in a prone position on the bed with their arms, legs and necks tied-up, a police report said. Life-saving attempts were made but they were pronounced dead.It was revealed on...
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are asking for the public’s help to locate a silver Mercedes Benz that was allegedly stolen from a 27-year-old man during a carjacking in Frankford on Sunday. The incident occurred on the 1400 block of East Cheltenham Avenue around 4:45 a.m.
Police say the man was dragged out of his vehicle by several suspects, including one that shot him in the stomach. He was transported to Temple University Hospital by a private vehicle and placed in critical condition, according to officials.
Police say the Mercedes Benz’s Pennsylvania license plate number is LFD-2466. They also say there were four suspects involved in the carjacking.
If you have any information about the incident, call 911, 215-686-TIPS (8477) OR 215-686-8270 (Shooting Investigation Group).
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
COLUMBIA, PA — Columbia Borough Police have released security-camera photos of a man accused of stealing cash from a Lancaster County convenience store. According to police, on Monday, April 11, 2022, at 1:45 am, the man in the photos reached over the counter and stole cash from the register at the Turkey Hill store located at 301 Linden St. in Columbia Borough. He left the store and ran east on Linden St. toward Fifth St.
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a man and woman on drug charges following an investigation. Authorities that that on April 1 at approximately 12:30 p.m., members of Wilmington’s Drug, Organized Crime and Vice Division executed a search warrant in the 1100 block of Columbia Avenue. Police took 53-year old Marrow Wilson and 38-year-old Christina Wilson, of Elsmere, into custody without incident. Police recovered 1.96 grams of heroin, 7 grams of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.
A Florida man has been found guilty of murdering his wife and children and killing their dog at their luxury home near Walt Disney World in 2019.Anthony Todt, 46, was sentenced to life in prison without parole by a court outside Orlando on Thursday, according to The Orlando Sentinel.After more than six hours of deliberations, the jury uninanimously convicted him of killing his wife Megan Todt, 42, their children Alek, 13, Tyler, 11, and Zoe, 4, and their dog Breezy.Judge Keith Carsten called Todt a “destroyer of worlds”, imposing four consecutive life sentences and saying: “Not one of those...
NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — The Philadelphia man charged with gunning down his ex-girlfriend near the King of Prussia Mall is now also charged with the murder of an unborn child. Police revealed on Thursday the double murder suspect knew his ex-girlfriend was pregnant when officers say he shot and killed her and her unborn child.
Authorities released this image Thursday from a security video that police say shows 38-year-old Rafiq Thompson holding a gun moments before he fires and kills his pregnant ex-girlfriend. It happened near the King of Prussia Mall on Friday.
“In this case, Tamara Cornelius was 14 weeks pregnant....
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police hope new surveillance images will help them find the suspect in an officer-involved shooting outside a nightclub. Police say an officer was working a nightclub detail on Lancaster Avenue in Philadelphia’s Powelton neighborhood.
They say security guards got into a fight with a man in front of the club.
The man ran off, then returned, pulled out a gun and fired at the officer and a security guard, according to police.
Investigators say both returned fire.
The suspect got into a car and drove off. There were no major injuries.
If you recognize the suspect, call Philadelphia police.
A Philadelphia woman is wanted by police in Delaware County, authorities said. Japiera A. Daniels, 21, was stopped for a number of vehicle violations on Friday, April 8, Radnor Township police said. When an officer approached her vehicle, she drove away with their arm still inside, they said. The officer...
On Monday, March 14, detectives with the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT) arrested 51-year-old Joseph Barbero of Roseburg. As part of an ongoing investigation, detectives initiated a traffic stop on Barbero at Harvard Avenue and Umpqua Street in Roseburg. After obtaining a search warrant on Barbero's vehicle, detectives found approximately...
A Florida man will spend life behind bars after jurors on Thursday convicted him of killing his wife, their three children and family dog — and then living for weeks with the decomposing remains — due to what prosecutors said were apocalyptic beliefs. The panel in Kissimmee found...
A murder investigation has been launched after a man who was punched in the head died three months later.Petru-Sorin Doleanu, 41, died from a significant brain injury in hospital on 29 March after being hit by a stranger last year.Police said an unknown man approached Mr Doleanu and his two friends while they were near a job centre in St John’s Road, Wembley, on the evening of 17 December.Mr Doleanu was hit during the altercation and paramedics were called to a property in District Road, Wembley, the following day after he became unwell.Paramedics alerted the police after being told he...
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Philadelphia Police are searching for suspects wanted in connection with an assault that occurred in Center City last week. Authorities state that on April 6, 2022, at 5:45 pm, the victim, a 37-year-old male, was on the 1300 block of Spruce Street when a group of unknown black males punched him in the face and kicked him in the head as he lay on the ground. The complainant suffered a broken nose and fractured orbital bone in his eye.
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators have arrested five men including three juveniles, whom they say are connected to a shooting that occurred at a Scranton basketball court. According to the Scranton Police Department, in March, officers responded to the Weston Field Basketball Courts for the report of shots fired. At the scene, officers say […]
A 52-year-old man has died after getting shot in an apparent road rage incident, authorities said. Police responded to a reported shooting in the 6200 block of Pennington Avenue around 12:48 p.m. on Thursday, April 14, Baltimore Police said. Upon arrival, officers found the man had suffered from an apparent...
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia authorities have arrested a man they say was manufacturing ghost gun parts in the city using a 3D printer. District Attorney Larry Krasner announced the arrest of 36-year-old Daniel Whiteman, saying he was making parts for ghost guns.
Ghost guns are privately made firearms without serial numbers.
The DA’s Office said investigators found a 3D printer in Whiteman’s Roxborough residence.
They say they also found firearm-related supplies, including various ammunition calibers, gun oil and gun magazines.
The gun parts were brightly colored and even featured a logo, although they would not describe the logo.
“Upon execution of the search warrant on his phone, they walk in and see the 3D printer actually creating one of the firearms,” said William Fritze, supervisor of the Gun Violence Task Force.
“This is what someone was able to do at home while obtaining the other parts through the internet, didn’t even have to walk into a gun show,” Krasner said.
Authorities believe Whiteman assembled at least six firearms before his arrest.
They also believe he sold one of them and that the transferred gun was later used in a shooting.
Whiteman remains behind bars awaiting a preliminary hearing scheduled for next Monday.
