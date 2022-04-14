ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Texas, PA

Line crews working through night to restore power after ETX storms

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
KTRE
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEAST TEXAS (KLTV) - More than 24 hours after powerful storms rolled through East Texas, line crews continue to...

www.ktre.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTAL

NWS identifies 2 tornado tracks in ETX from overnight storms

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Storm survey teams with the National Weather Service in Shreveport have identified two separate paths of damage from suspected tornadoes overnight in East Texas, with confirmed tornado damage in several counties. According to preliminary reports from the National Weather Service Shreveport, at least two tornados...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTRE

First Alert Weather Day: Possible severe storms head to East Texas Tuesday evening

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - First Alert Weather Days are in effect for this evening, and again for Wednesday morning as strong to severe storms are certainly possible. Most of East Texas remains under a Slight Risk for significant severe weather this evening as a line of storms develops to our west and moves through on the heels of an upper-level disturbance.
EAST TEXAS, PA
KTRE

First Alert Weather Day: Storm system begins push into East Texas

Money raised for Tyler’s Polish sister city to help with meals, bedding for Ukrainian refugees. “I was hoping we’d get $10,000, maybe $15,000, but when all was said and done we came up with $30,000,” said Mickey Slimp, a liaison with the Tyler Sister Cities organization. Updated:...
TYLER, TX
CBS Austin

Round Rock works to restore and rebuild after tornados slammed community

ROUND ROCK, Texas — The tornadoes that ripped through central Texas may have come and gone, but now days, and maybe even months, of recovery are ahead. The owner of Red Lotus Asian Grille, Trieu To in Round Rock says his restaurant was completely damaged. His windows were blown out, his roof now left in shambles. And brand new furniture he recently purchased is also ruined.
ROUND ROCK, TX
CBS19

Crews work to repair gas line leak in Harrison County

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — The Harrison County Sheriff's Office is warning drivers to avoid FM 2199 between U.S. Highway 80 and Interstate 20 after a single-vehicle wreck damaged a natural gas line late Wednesday night. According to the sheriff's office, a vehicle struck an active natural gas line around...
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
KTRE

Storm knocks down massive trees in Tyler’s Azalea District

Downed tree damage substantial in Old Jacksonville/Chilton Ave. area. It seemed to come from nowhere, some residents said. "We heard a couple of pops, something hit the house...and then it was all over." Hubbard MS Bond. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Watch KLTV 7 News at 10. Viewer photos and...
TYLER, TX
KTRE

Road closures, power outages and more issues in wake of Tuesday storm in East Texas

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - A tornado warning was issued for portions of Smith, Upshur, and Wood counties on Tuesday. From Will Knous with CHRISTUS Mother Frances: During the severe weather across East Texas Tuesday evening, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Tyler experienced minor cosmetic damage, with no injuries reported and no structural or safety issues. The clinical and security teams temporarily enacted our severe weather procedures in order to maintain the safety of our patients, visitors and Associates. The hospital is currently fully operational on generator power and we are working with the appropriate authorities to restore active service as soon as possible, however our high-quality patient care remains uninterrupted.
TYLER, TX
KTRE

Uprooted trees cleanup, power restoration still underway in Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Several residents in Nacogdoches are without power after last night’s round of severe storms. Crews are working to clear uprooted trees and restore power in surrounding areas of Nacogdoches. Homeowner Jeff Coleman shared that currently, he and his wife are without power, and are staying at a hotel but have no damages to their home.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KTRE

Trees, powerlines down after storms in Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Trees and powerlines are down at several locations in Nacogdoches after last night’s storms. A large pine tree fell at Raguet Street and Zeno, knocking out power in the area. A large tree was also down at Raguet and Pine Street. The road is blocked...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KTRE

Wildfire had residents being urged to evacuate from their homes

(KSLA) — Increased winds again elevated the wildfire risk Sunday, leading to some Northwest Louisiana residents being urged to evacuate their homes. Sustained winds of 20-30 mph with gusts upwards of 40 mph also resulted in some damage and led to power outages in East Texas. The wildfire Sunday...
SABINE PARISH, LA
KTRE

Downed tree damage substantial in Old Jacksonville/Chilton Ave. area

Viewer photos and videos from a stormy night around East Texas. Here's what viewers you last night as the storm brought down huge trees, damaged homes and vehicles. Storm knocks down massive trees in Tyler’s Azalea District. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Wednesday morning, crews were working with chainsaws...
TYLER, TX
KTRE

Wind gusts causing damage, power outages across East Texas

EAST TEXAS (KTRE/KLTV) - In parts of East Texas, gusty winds caused power outages and damage to at least one business. In Angelina County, a wind gust blew the roof over the gas pumps at the Shamrock convenience store at the intersection of FM 1194 and State Highway 94 down.
EAST TEXAS, PA
KTRE

Dozers, drone used to combat Mount Enterprise-area forest fire

MOUNT ENTERPRISE, Texas (KLTV) - For days, much of Texas has seen dry windy conditions , ripe for spreading wildfires. The Rusk County Office of Emergency Management responded to a fire near Highway 259 , not far from Mount Enterprise. No homes or structures were threatened . Terry Linder, Rusk...
RUSK COUNTY, TX

