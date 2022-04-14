ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Art Hounds: Creative work abounds this spring

By Emily Bright
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActor Gabriele Angieri of Burnsville went with his family to see the play “The Family Line” at the Capri Theater in Minneapolis. The 2-man show takes place entirely within a car, as a Jewish grandfather and his 15-year old biracial grandson meet for the first time and embark on a 24-hour...

Fox11online.com

Let your creativity flow at the Art Spark paint studio

APPLETON (WLUK) -- Get in touch with your creativity at the Art Spark in Appleton. It's a family-oriented painting studio for all skill levels. There are a variety of painting and craft classes, ranging from painting canvas, tote bags and wood products. No experience is needed. You can even schedule...
APPLETON, WI
The Courier

Winners of Terrebonne Spring Art Show announced, works on display at Houma gallery

Terrebonne Fine Arts Guild’s 59th annual Spring Art Show is currently on display at Downtown Art Gallery 630, located at 630 Belanger St. in Houma. Gallery hours during the Art Show are Monday-Friday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. Entry into the Gallery is always free of charge. The closing reception for the Art Show is Sunday, April 3 from 2-4 p.m.. All entries will be removed from the Gallery at the close of the Show.
HOUMA, LA
Smithonian

Intergenerational Creativity and Learning through Indigenous Comic Art

Over the last several months, the creators of comic book Chickaloonies: First Frost partnered with the Alaska office of the Smithsonian Arctic Studies Center to expand their all-ages, Athabascan adventure into a teaching opportunity for students in Alaska and beyond. Based on the Chickaloonies characters and storyline, the project team created an in-depth workbook and developed a virtual workshop to engage learners. The workbook details how to make comic art and stories, and includes activities inspired and informed by Athabascan cultural heritage pieces in the Smithsonian’s Living Our Cultures exhibition at the Anchorage Museum, pieces enriched with information shared by Alaska Native experts during exhibition research and co-curation with the Center’s staff. Together, the team aims to empower Indigenous youth, and all youth, through creative expression and through intergenerational learning with family and cultural heritage, made relevant to their lives through developing their own artistic vision and voice.
ALASKA STATE
