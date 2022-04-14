ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Our Views: For Black families seeking to move into a White school district, a new racial barrier

By STAFF EDITORIAL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we were told over and over again that it wasn’t about race, what are people supposed to think about this: The heavily White Central school district was carved out of the predominantly Black system in Baton Rouge, and now its legislative sponsor seeks to orphan a Black neighborhood feeding students...

Comments / 40

Meamaw
2d ago

This article is brought to you for Democratic votes & division only!! All people need to get along & stop all the bickering. 🤦

Reply(1)
6
Andrew Smith
3d ago

So living in a $250,000 dollar home in Baton Rouge is middle class and not acceptable in certain areas now?

Reply(5)
9
the one eye man
2d ago

Good old America. You are who you are and that will never change. You will always look for a better way to be who you are, not a cure. And that will never change. Welcome to America!!

Reply(11)
3
