Neighborhood on edge after string of home burglaries

By Ben Ryan, Action News Jax
 3 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A string of home burglaries in a Lake Shore neighborhood is leaving some neighbors concerned for their safety.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office recently put out photo of someone who they say is a suspect, they also say there’s been similar burglaries in the Lake Shore area.

Action News Jax learned this has been going on at least since early March, according to a report. Some neighbors say their back windows were broken into with things on the inside tossed around.

Both police and neighbors are trying to find out who did this.

“These boys, they better stop man,” Vic London said.

It’s a short, but simple message that neighbor Vic London has for whoever is burglarizing homes in his neighborhood

“People need to be mindful of what they kids are doing out here in the streets because the detectives is really trying to save these kids’ lives because they’re going to kick in the wrong door and someone is going to be prepared for them,” London said.

JSO is looking for a person who they say is a suspect in a home burglary along Paul Jones Drive.

Police also say they’ve been working several of the same incidents in the same area.

London didn’t want his face shown but was okay giving his name.

“A couple of neighbors, they’ve gotten their backdoors kicked in in the mid-afternoon when people are supposed to be at work, kids at school,” he said.

A neighbor who was a victim didn’t want to talk but shared this a photo with us, it appears to be the same person that’s in the picture police gave us.

A police report affiliated with this situation says two people ransacked a home, taking at least $7,000, along with a social security card, birth certificate and children’s shoes. It’s also says several items inside the home were damaged.

We’ve been told by several neighbors that the suspects are usually breaking into back windows of the homes.

While there’s been issues for at least a month, neighbor Pam Gamble lives in the general area and said things are usually fine.

“It’s a nice neighborhood, nice and quiet, usually just mind their own business,” she said.

JSO crime map shows there’s been at least 16 reported burglaries within a 2-mile span of Paul Jones Drive since this happened in early March until now.

London said he’s concerned for his safety

“You got wife and kids and everything up in here,” he said.

Given the circumstances JSO provided about the situation, Action News Jax Law and Safety expert, Dale Carson said it’s likely that whoever is committing these crimes lives in the general area since they know it so well, adding that’s part of the reason it’s difficult to find them. Carson also said these types of burglaries can be a felony.

Albert
3d ago

It's "Home Invasion" so of course it's a Felony!!! What happens when they come across a 12 year old girl taking a bath in her parents home, while they're at the store? Are they going to take crime to the next level if confronted? Let's not give them the chance!!!There are a LOT of people working from their homes now days (such as myself) and one day they're going to kick in the WRONG DOOR!!!If someone kicks in my door, I don't care who you are, I will consider it a threat against me and my family; therefore, you won't be leaving alive!!!

Reply
2
